QFloors releases QTagger showroom tagging product

South Jordan, Utah—QFloors announced a new product to help flooring dealers easily keep their showrooms up to date and looking professional: QTagger. QTagger, now available to QFloors customers, provides QR code and electronic tagging options for showroom displays.

QTagger connects directly to the product catalog in QFloors. It provides automatic nightly pricing and quantity updates (via fcB2B), which means dealers don’t have to worry that the information displayed on their showroom floor is outdated or doesn’t align with what is in their warehouse.

“QTagger is unique in that it is the only product in the flooring industry that can utilize either QR codes or electronic tags or a combination of both, all in the same system,” said Chad Ogden, QFloors president. “So you have the option to use either method—or even mix it up with a combination of both.”

With a QR code tag, once the customer scans the code with their phone, it takes them to a website that shows the pricing and inventory quantities. With an electronic tag, the price is shown right on the display or sample, so a customer doesn’t need to scan anything with their phone. And as prices are updated in the dealer’s QFloors system, the prices are updated automatically in both the QR code webpages and the electronic tags.

Electronic tag themes or designs can also be selected and customized by the dealer and can be updated in seconds. For instance, if users want to have certain tags indicate a sale or discount on the product, they can do that.

QTagger can utilize retail pricing formulas in QFloors to calculate different margins for different product types, and then the formula determines the price reflected on the displays. This saves dealers significant time and prevents them from having to price, create and update tags for each product one by one. It also adds a modern, contemporary experience for the customers in their showroom.

“Our dealers have been asking that we make a tagging solution for them for a while now,” Ogden noted. “Over the past year we’ve been perfecting this, and we believe it’s the best in the industry. And it seamlessly integrates into a dealer’s QFloors, saving them a ton of time and work. We’re confident customers are really going to love QTagger. When we announced it in our webinar, there was a lot of enthusiasm.”

In fact, after watching the announcement and demo during a recent QFloors webinar, QFloors customer Denise VanderHeide said, “The QTagger looks incredible!”

QTagger is priced affordably and is available via flat rate pricing. Visit the QFloors website or view the video below for more details.