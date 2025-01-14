CCA Global ConneXtion kicks off in Orlando

Orlando—CCA Global Partners’ annual convention, conneXtion, kicked off this morning here at the Gaylord Palms Resort with a feel of optimism in the air.

Following a performance by the University of Central Florida marching band, Keith Spano, president retail group and Carpet One Floor & Home, welcomed members representing CCA’s four retail groups—Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America/Flooring Canada, The Floor Trader and International Design Guild. “I feel confident 2025 will be better than the last two years,” Spano told the audience. “The industry gave back everything from the great years we had in 2021 and 2022 in the last two years. But we are a tremendously resilient group, and it starts with you, it starts with all of you. It’s very special what we have here.”

Spano then welcomed keynoter Bob Costas, the sports broadcasting legend who has won 29 Emmy Awards during his illustrious career of broadcasting baseball, football, basketball and the Olympics for 30 years.

Tuesday’s general session, which will continue all day, followed Monday’s education day that featured 47 specialized sessions inspired by direct member feedback.