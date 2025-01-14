Ecore highlights circularity focus with rebrand

Lancaster, Pa.—In an effort to further reinforce its position as a leader in the circularity movement, Ecore recently unveiled a corporate rebrand to convey its commitment to eliminating rubber waste through continuous recycling. This can be seen in a new visual identity—including a new logo and website—all designed to embody the company’s forward-thinking ethos and dedication to environmental stewardship.

“While our focus will always remain first-and-foremost on providing value to our customers, it’s time to broaden our narrative to a more expansive and visionary tale that champions circularity,” said Art Dodge, CEO of Ecore. “Our rebranding is not just a new look; it’s about living up to our more-than-150-year legacy of innovation and sustainability while also leaning fully into our role as a leader in the rubber circularity space.”

Elements of Ecore’s brand evolution include:

New logo: Ecore’s elevated sense of company purpose was designed to be visually represented in a bold, new logo characterized by a progressive blue hue and dynamic wordmark. This is intended to indicate the company’s dedication to leadership, trustworthiness and the power of connection.

Featuring staggered, concentric rings, the new symbol of perpetual evolution reflects the three pillars of Ecore's story—the people who are reimagining what's possible, its partners who are future-proofing their businesses and the planet, which is evolving its relationship to materials.

Paving the path to a circular economy

According to the company, it has built a legacy of continuous evolution—transforming from a small, family-owned cork business into an innovative industry leader that repurposes used rubber to develop over 1,500 diverse products.

“Ecore is one of the pioneering architects of circularity,” Dodge said. “For more than 150 years, we’ve been transforming waste materials into high-performance products that enhance people’s lives. People interact with our products every day, whether you are in a gym, on a playground or a field, in a school, a hospital or playing pickleball on a new resilient Ecore court. Together with our sustainably-minded customers, vendors and suppliers, we are living our mission to improve people’s lives.”

Ecore’s TRUcircularity program is also said to embody its commitment to sustainability by transforming end-of-life rubber into new, high-performance products. This reclamation initiative partners with customers in an effort to ensure used rubber surfaces are responsibly disposed of and reintroduced into Ecore’s manufacturing process. The result is a continuous cycle that minimizes waste and maximizes resource efficiency.

“By partnering with organizations who share our vision, we can transform the way end-of-life rubber is managed and turn it into a resource with infinite use and value,” Dodge said. “Together, we can make a significant difference in creating a planet free of rubber waste while improving the performance and safety of the spaces where we live, work and play.”

Ecore’s dedication to reclaiming rubber materials has already yielded substantial environmental results—including the avoidance every year of over 9.5 million pounds of CO2 emissions and the diversion of over 430 million pounds of rubber from landfills annually.