Ecore CEO joins inaugural Tire Recycling Foundation board

By FCNews Staff
tire recycling foundationLancaster, Pa.—Arthur Dodge, chairman and CEO of Ecore International, has joined the inaugural board of directors for the newly established Tire Recycling Foundation. As one of the founding members of this new board, Dodge brings more than three decades of experience in rubber recycling and circular innovation, having built Ecore into a leading rubber circularity company platform.

Formed under the leadership of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and the Tire Industry Association (TIA), the Tire Recycling Foundation is dedicated to driving change within the tire recycling industry. This new foundation will work to secure funding and allocate grants for research, education and demonstration projects that address essential gaps in the national tire recycling supply chain across the U.S. The initial board is composed of 15 industry pioneers with deep expertise across manufacturing, recycling and transportation—including representatives from Bridgestone, Goodyear and Michelin—setting a strong foundation for the future of sustainable tire recycling.

The creation of the Tire Recycling Foundation is another milestone in the evolution of industries from linear to circular supply chains,” Dodge said. “This foundation brings together leaders who understand the urgent need to transition to fully circular economies, especially in industries like ours, where the environmental and economic impacts are substantial. As a board member, I’m honored to contribute to the mission of making tire recycling more efficient, innovative and impactful for communities nationwide.”

With the goal of achieving 100% circularity for end-of-life tires, the Tire Recycling Foundation has made significant progress in advancing tire recycling technologies. A primary focus for the Board is to accelerate the adoption of emerging end-of-life tire market technologies like rubber-modified asphalt (RMA), which provides enhanced performance, economic efficiency and environmental sustainability.

“Rubber is engineered to retain its critical performance characteristics, allowing for beneficial reuse across various applications,” Dodge added. “The Foundation is taking the lead in advancing these uses and technologies, and I am eager to help guide these efforts and foster collaborative approaches that will further encourage circularity in tire recycling.”

The Tire Recycling Foundation is committed to building partnerships and fostering innovation across the tire recycling supply chain, working closely with key stakeholders to expand tire recycling markets and enhance sustainable end-of-life tire management practices.

