Dealers, distributors cite top laminate picks

Laminate flooring products have historically been associated with affordability, durability, extreme scratch resistance and, more recently, waterproof performance. Increasingly, suppliers have been working overtime to add another important descriptor to the long list of desirable attributes: greater visual realism. Across the board, suppliers are utilizing the latest advancements in high-resolution scanning, direct digital printing and enhanced embossed-in-register technologies in their newest looks.

Following is a sampling of some of the top-performing laminate lines of 2024.

HF Design: Aquaproof

“In the bustling flooring industry, where innovation meets demand, the launch of the Aquaproof/RightWood laminate flooring product line has emerged as a standout success story. Anchored by a strategic partnership with our store, this new product line has swiftly captured the attention of consumers across North Florida, setting new standards for quality and performance.” — Ryan Hardin, Wayne’s Carpet Plus, Lake City, Fla.

US Mills: Sequoia

“Sequoia laminate has been a huge success for BPI. 9 1/2 x 70 platform has proven successful. The feedback we have received from customers and installers shows they are enthusiastic about the performance and how great it looks.” — Austin Starnes, BPI, Memphis, Tenn.

Mannington: Restoration

“Mannington has an incredibly talented team with an incredible sense of style and design, and they give their customers the quality and construction options they desire.” — Bob Dolan, Avalon Flooring, Cherry Hill, N.J.

Mohawk: RevWood

“We have grown so much with Mohawk’s RevWood line; it is our go-to product in laminate. It’s also great that it’s made in the USA and, even better, right here in North Carolina.” — Gregory Johnson, Johnson Carpet One, Floor & Home, Goldsboro, N.C.

Eternity: Hyperion XXL

“What we love about Hyperion is the quality of the material, beautiful color options, ease of installation—and they offer a solid warranty. The bevel edge is smooth, which gives a continuous look on the floor. This gives the floor a realistic wood flooring look but with little maintenance.” — Gennie Neidermayer, Doheny Builders Supply, Capistrano Beach, Calif.

Lions Floor: Comfort Heights

“The looks and finishes are amazing and up to date. Its durability, wear resistance and 100% waterproof surface with a water-resistant core make it ideal for high-traffic areas.” — Doug Shuitema, DeGraaf Interiors, Grand Rapids, Mich.