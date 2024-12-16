Make the next four years your most successful

By FCNews Columnist
successful The recent election of Donald Trump has set the stage for what many believe will be one of the most business-friendly environments we’ve seen in years. Promises of reduced regulations, tax reform and a pro-growth agenda are giving business owners reason to be optimistic about the future. If the economy improves as expected flooring dealers who are prepared to seize opportunities could make the next four years their most profitable and successful ever.

But let’s be clear: Economic improvement alone won’t transform your business. Success will depend on your ability to focus on the right actions and strategies. That’s where my proven three-step system comes in: 1) Defining your big rocks, 2) Time blocking and 3) Results-producing tasks.

Let’s dive into the first step.

Step 1: Defining your big rocks

Imagine this: You have a large glass jar, three big rocks, a pile of gravel, a pile of sand and a bottle of water. Your task is to fit everything into the jar. If you start with the gravel, sand and water, you won’t have room for the big rocks. But if you put the big rocks in first, the gravel fills in the gaps, the sand sifts into the gravel and the water soaks into the sand. Everything fits perfectly.

Your big rocks represent the most important goals for your business—the ones that will move the needle. The gravel, sand and water represent the day-to-day activities that fill your schedule. If you don’t prioritize your big rocks, the busy work of running your business will take over, leaving no time for what really matters.

Why specificity matters

Here’s the problem I see with most dealers: Their goals are vague. They say things like, “I want to make more money” or “I want to work fewer hours.” That’s a start, but it’s not enough. Let’s take those vague goals and turn them into actionable big rocks:

  1. Vague goal: “I want to make more money.” Defined big rock: “Increase my average monthly revenue from $80,000 to $100,000 by June 1.”
  2. Vague goal: “I want to work less.” Defined big rock: “Reduce my weekly work hours from 50 to 35 by March 1.”
  3. Vague goal: “I want to stop selling.” Defined big rock: “Hire and train a salesperson so I can stop working the sales floor by Jan. 15.”

Notice the difference? When you frame your big rocks this way, you can track your progress and know when you’ve achieved your goals.

Write it down

Here’s another crucial step: Write your big rocks down. If it’s not written down, it’s not a goal—it’s a wish. Writing down your goals makes them real.

Your assignment

Your first assignment is simple but powerful: Take some time to identify three big rocks you want to accomplish in the next 12 months. Write them down, and make sure they’re specific, measurable and tied to a deadline. These big rocks will serve as the foundation for everything else you do in your business.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.

