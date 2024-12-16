Proven processes to outshine the competition

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnProven processes to outshine the competition

online marketingIn today’s digital landscape, gaining a competitive advantage through online marketing is more accessible than ever. The key, experts say, lies in creating a strategic “moat” around your business that protects you from competition and drives sustained success.

Here are a few points to keep in mind:

Small wins, big impact.

Even minor improvements can have a compounding effect over time, leading to significant advantages. Each small win builds momentum and fosters a culture of continuous improvement. Over time, these incremental changes can lead to substantial growth in overall performance and engagement. Remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

Improve employee morale.

Celebrating these small victories can enhance team morale and motivation, encouraging everyone to strive for further enhancements. Embracing this mindset not only positions you for long-term success but also helps to cultivate resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving landscape. Keep your eyes on the journey and let each small win guide you toward your larger goals. Remember, every major achievement begins with a series of small, deliberate steps.

The ripple effect.

Enhancing one metric can catalyze positive changes in others. For instance, increasing your CTR might lower advertising costs, and in the process free up the budget for strategies that enhance your conversion rate. As you optimize your ads for higher CTR, you not only attract more relevant traffic but also signal to platforms that your content is engaging, potentially improving your ad placements.

What’s more, a higher CTR can lead to increased brand awareness and credibility, fostering trust among potential customers. This, in turn, may improve your customer retention rates as satisfied users are more likely to return. Ultimately, these interconnected improvements create a synergistic effect where progress in one area propels growth across multiple metrics, thereby contributing to overall business success.

Here’s a practical, five-step action plan to help you establish a lasting competitive advantage through online marketing:

Identify your key metric

Start by selecting a single metric to improve. This could be your CTR, conversion rate, cost per lead or any other metric that directly influences your business goals.

Set a target

Aim for a specific, measurable improvement. For example, strive to increase your CTR by 10% within a defined timeframe. Clear goals provide direction and motivation.

Implement and test

Execute your improvement plan. If you’re targeting CTR, experiment with various ad copy, headlines, keywords, audiences and visuals. For conversion rates, optimize your website design and content.

Analyze and adjust

Closely monitor your progress. Analyze data to determine what’s working and what isn’t. Be prepared to pivot your strategies based on these insights.

Reinvest and expand

Once you see positive results and a decrease in costs, reinvest the savings into higher bids or expanded campaigns. This approach will help you capture a larger market share and generate more data for further optimization.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.

Previous article
Make the next four years your most successful

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Columns

Make the next four years your most successful

FCNews Columnist - 0
The recent election of Donald Trump has set the stage for what many believe will be one of the most business-friendly environments we’ve seen...
Read more
Featured Post

Dealers, distributors cite top laminate picks

Reginald Tucker - 0
Laminate flooring products have historically been associated with affordability, durability, extreme scratch resistance and, more recently, waterproof performance. Increasingly, suppliers have been working overtime...
Read more
News

Ecore CEO joins inaugural Tire Recycling Foundation board

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—Arthur Dodge, chairman and CEO of Ecore International, has joined the inaugural board of directors for the newly established Tire Recycling Foundation. As...
Read more
Featured Post

The right software makes all the difference

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Business software has advanced leaps and bounds in just a handful of years, especially when it comes to the flooring industry. What used to...
Read more
Carpet

EF Contract unveils High Society modular carpet collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean coast, and Monte Carlo in particular where luxury knows no bounds, the High Society collection offers three new modular...
Read more
Column

WOFB: A journey of resilience and empowerment (part 1)

FCNews Columnist - 0
For the past 14 years, I’ve been immersed in the floor covering industry, a field that has been both a professional calling and a...
Read more

As seen in

Dec. 2/9, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X