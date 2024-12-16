Tarkett Home announces partnership with Michael Halebian & Co.

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett Home has announced a new distributor partnership with Michael Halebian & Co., bringing innovative hard surface products to a broader customer base in the mid-Atlantic region. Michael Halebian & Co. has been a trusted distributor for Tarkett’s commercial division—now, this new agreement will include products for its residential market. This collaboration is said to represent a shared commitment to service, efficiency and providing customers with a wide range of flooring solutions.

“We’re incredibly excited to join forces with Michael Halebian & Co to expand our reach in the Mid-Atlantic,” said Jason Surratt, president of Tarkett Home. “Their strong distribution network and market expertise makes them a perfect fit for our hard surface flooring products. We are excited for a successful partnership that will bring greater convenience and exceptional products to more customers in the region.”

The partnership will begin rolling out across the region immediately. Michael Halebian and Co will be supporting Tarkett Home’s WPC, SPC and Glue Down LVT, laminate, accessories and more.

“This partnership with Tarkett Home is a fantastic opportunity for us,” said Josh Cucinotta, director of sales, Michael Halebian and Co. “Their hard surface products stand out in the market for quality, performance and design and we’re eager to have these new options for our customers.”