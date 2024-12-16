CFI appoints Ralph Falavinha as executive vice president

By FCNews Staff
CFI appoints Ralph Falavinha as executive vice president

Falavinha CFIDalton—The Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), a division of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and a leading certification organization for flooring installers and sales associates, has appointed Ralph Falavinha as its new executive vice president, effective January 1. Falavinha will succeed WFCA COO Steve Abernathy—CFI’s interim executive director.

In this new role, Falavinha will broaden CFI’s educational outreach, form key industry partnerships and provide accessible training tools. “I’m honored to join CFI and contribute to an industry that has shaped my career,” said Falavinha. “By expanding our resources, strengthening mentorship and increasing certification opportunities, we’ll ensure today’s installers—and the next generation—have the skills, credentials and support needed to thrive.”

Falavinha’s career spans expertise in nearly every facet of the flooring industry, with a journey beginning as a young installation apprentice under his father’s guidance and expanding into all flooring categories during his 20s. In 2006, he relocated to Louisiana, where he first managed a successful workroom for a national home center. Over time, he oversaw multiple installation crews and later transitioned to operating a thriving retail store.

After a decade in retail, Falavinha transitioned to a flooring manufacturer in the sundry and accessory segment. These experiences are said to have shaped his comprehensive understanding of the trade and laid the groundwork for his commitment to training, education and supporting the next generation of flooring professionals.

Falavinha is a Certified Flooring Installer (CFI) with certifications in three different product categories. He also holds IICRC certifications in Water Restoration (WRT) and Applied Structural Drying (ASD). Currently, he is pursuing certification as an Applied Microbial Remediation Technician (AMRT).

“Falavinha brings a depth of experience and a genuine passion for the flooring trade that aligns perfectly with CFI’s goals,” said Abernathy. “His proven track record in installation, retail management and industry training—combined with his CFI certification and linguistic skills—makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead CFI into its next era of growth and influence.”

