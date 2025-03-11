Ensuring vendor partners are making it work at retail

In the highly competitive world of retail, manufacturers and regional distributors spend considerable time and resources vying for their share of business from retailers. This often comes down to offering the cheapest price and unique products.

However, in the constantly evolving retail landscape—especially floor covering retail—simply providing competitive pricing and products is no longer enough. Nor does it hinge solely on having the right products. To truly secure a strong and lasting relationship with retailers, manufacturers need to more fully understand your customers’ business and, ultimately, drive more traffic to their stores.

While this sounds rudimentary, it does require an integrated approach to partnership building and customer service. This goes beyond the typical business lunches or occasional gestures. It’s about offering value through actionable ideas that help retailers grow their customer base.

If you aren’t equipped to advise your customers on how to leverage tools like social media, AI and other modern technologies, you’re missing out on a major opportunity to strengthen your business partnerships.

So, what can you do for your retail partners? As a business partner, your role extends to:

Driving traffic to their stores: Helping retailers attract more customers and keep them engaged.

Helping retailers attract more customers and keep them engaged. Customer retention: Offering strategies for staying connected with existing customers, through email campaigns, social media and other channels.

Offering strategies for staying connected with existing customers, through email campaigns, social media and other channels. Event planning : Assisting in hosting events for their loyal customers.

: Assisting in hosting events for their loyal customers. Selling higher-priced merchandise: Offering training on how to present and sell more premium products effectively.

Offering training on how to present and sell more premium products effectively. Understanding the decision-making process: Educating them on customer decision-making behaviors and how to adjust sales strategies accordingly.

Educating them on customer decision-making behaviors and how to adjust sales strategies accordingly. Training: Provide ongoing training on the latest trends to help your customers stay competitive in an ever-changing market.

Successful manufacturers tend to be the ones that position themselves as the retailer’s business consultant. In other words, you are more than just a product supplier; in essence you’re actively participating in driving business to your retail partners and helping them succeed. This approach has even expanded into associations, where partnerships between manufacturers, distributors and retailers can offer a collaborative framework for mutual growth.

The relationship between manufacturers, distributors and retailers is fundamental to business success. Strong customer relationships and positive shopper experiences lead to valuable referrals, which are essential for growth. By actively partnering with retailers, manufacturers can help them stay competitive, which, in turn, drives revenue for both parties. Demonstrating ongoing collaboration increases trust and fosters long-term relationships.

Sharing knowledge, research and relevant data with retailers can also bolster the vendor-dealer partnership. This information can be used help retailers stay ahead of their competition. At the end of the day, manufacturers that provide ongoing information and training show their commitment to their retail partners.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.