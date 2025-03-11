The power of storytelling can’t be overstated

Most flooring dealers focus on facts and features in their marketing. They talk about square footage prices, durability and stain resistance. While these details matter, they don’t drive buying decisions. What does? Emotions. And the best way to create an emotional connection with your customers is through storytelling.

Think about the last time you made a big purchase. Did you choose based on raw data or did a story influence your decision? Customers don’t buy flooring because it’s 12mm thick or has a lifetime warranty. They buy because they can picture their kids taking their first steps on it, hosting family gatherings or finally upgrading their outdated home to match their vision.

A well-told story taps into the emotional side of decision making, making your products and services more memorable and compelling. Neuroscience backs this up: Studies show that stories activate multiple areas of the brain, making information easier to recall and more persuasive than simple facts.

How to use storytelling

1. Share customer success stories

Real-world testimonials are some of the most powerful marketing tools available. Instead of saying, “We offer the best installation service in town,” tell a story:

“Sarah and Mike had been dealing with an outdated, worn-out carpet for years. They were embarrassed by their floors. With two young kids, they needed something beautiful yet durable. They came to us, frustrated by big-box store confusion. Our team helped them find the perfect waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring, and within a week their home was transformed. Now, their kids have a safe, stylish space to play, and Sarah and Mike love entertaining again.”

Notice how this story paints a picture and focuses on the customer’s experience—not just the product features.

2. Make your customers the heroes

Too many businesses position themselves as the hero of the story. But your customer should be the hero, and you should be the trusted guide. In marketing, this is called the “Hero’s Journey.” When you make customers the hero, they see themselves in the story—and they’ll be more likely to buy from you.

3. Tell your business’s story with authenticity

Customers want to buy from real people, not faceless companies. Share your journey. For example, why did you start your flooring business? What challenges did you overcome? What values drive your company? This personal touch builds trust and makes your business relatable.

4. Use visual storytelling

Before-and-after photos, short testimonial videos and behind-the-scenes content of your team at work all create emotional engagement. Showcase transformations that customers can see themselves experiencing. Use these on your website and social media channels.

5. Bring emotion into your ads and website

Instead of just listing standard, boring features, use storytelling language in your advertising, social media and website copy. Take a look at your current marketing. Where can you swap facts for stories? Start today and watch the impact storytelling has on your results.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.