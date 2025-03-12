Carpet: Mills tout new pet protection lines

As long as Americans have pets in their homes—and that number is only growing—carpet mills will be tasked with developing products that stand up to what cats and dogs, and—in the case of Mohawk, rhinos—can dish out.

In fact, the pet-friendly carpet market continues to grow in prominence as several mills have developed branded lines just for pets. Even those who don’t have specific pet collections say their carpets include soil and stain protection along with warranties against pet accidents.

As this burgeoning sub-category heats up, here are some recent developments of note:

Dreamweaver

Dreamweaver, the residential carpet brand of Engineered Floors, has introduced several new styles for 2024—including Prismatic I/II/III with PureColor High-Def technology. Prismatic blends up to 24 different colors while building on the success of its PureColor High-Def carpets. All residential carpet styles under Dreamweaver are considered pet-friendly as stain and accident protection is built into Dreamweaver’s PureColor solution-dyed fiber. PureColor products offer a lifetime pet warranty.

Mohawk

A year ago, Mohawk unleashed an innovation in solution-dyed PET carpet with PETPremier. Year two brings five new introductions with heavier weights and fresh patterns that maintain PETPremier’s signature performance, sustainability and style.

The inherent stain resistance is backed by All Pet Protection & Warranty. In addition, the product provides solution-dyed color fastness and cleanability. Mohawk PETPremier is made with post-consumer recycled bottles through its patented Continuum process that cleans and converts these bottles into high-quality, stain-resistant PET carpet.

Shaw Floors

Shaw Floors boasts 55 products across its PetPerfect and PetPerfect+ offerings, which are positioned as ultra- durable, easy-to-clean carpet. All products come with Anso High Performance fibers, R2X stain and soil protection, ColorGuard, Lifeguard Spill-Proof technology and a 25-year limited residential warranty. The collection includes Blended Touch I and II. These carpets are created with delustered yarns and blended color to make Blended Touch one of the most sophisticated multi-colored products. Offered in 50- and 80-ounce weights.

Phenix

Forever PetPlus boasts 45 SKUs, all offering Microban protection. Two noteworthy products are Bougie (70 ounces) and Luxe (50 ounces). These heavy cut pile carpets are styled with a delicate sparkling metallic accent. Forever PetPlus features what the company calls “exceptional warranties” for stain and soil protection as well as product durability. Bougie and Luxe feature gray and neutral colors.

Stanton

Design Pet Guard represents a big growth segment for Stanton Design, which is introducing nine new products to its Pet Guard collection in 2025, following the 20 it launched in 2024. The newest Pet Guard style is Amur. Constructed of 100% polyester, it features a soft, velvety texture and intricate pattern, blending sophistication with bold character. Stanton offers a Stain Safe + Pet Guard Warranty on its Pet Guard products.

Tarkett Home

Tarkett is including all carpets under its Cloud 9 solution-dyed fiber. Two of its newest offerings, Vibe and Icon (shown), use space dye to allow for more color. Cloud 9 includes all the properties, plus warranty, for pet-friendly households. “Whether it’s muddy paw prints or the occasional accident, Cloud 9 resists staining and fading, keeping the carpet looking new,” said Lauren Schnakenberg, senior director of marketing and design. Tarkett Home offers a limited lifetime warranty that covers household pet stains.