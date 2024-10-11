Tarkett Home introduces EverGen WPC flooring

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTarkett Home introduces EverGen WPC flooring

EverGenSolon, Ohio—Tarkett Home, the residential segment of Tarkett, launched its first WPC collection, EverGen. This new collection combines realism with durability. EverGen is an 8mm-thick product with a 1.5mm IXPE attached pad for added comfort. Each plank features an enhanced pressed bevel edge with embossed-in-register details on the majority of the designs, delivering a realistic visual that aims to capture the beauty of authentic hardwood.

“At Tarkett Home, we are focused on delivering products that appeal to the needs of today’s consumers.” said Katie Szabo, senior product manager of LVT and laminate. “We’ve created this collection to meet the growing demand for beautiful, durable flooring that’s as functional as it is stylish. This collection provides the independent flooring retailer with a unique, high-quality product that today’s homeowners will love.”

Engineered to meet the needs of today’s busy households, EverGen is waterproof, scratch and indentation resistant, making it perfect for families and pet owners. This floor is also fade and stain resistant and easy to clean and maintain, designed for those consumers that want both beauty and performance.

EverGen is now available in stock for immediate ordering.

Previous article
Shaw Contract appoints Melissa Nau vice president of hospitality
Next article
FCIF’s Gala at Gotham Hall raises $300K for training

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

FCIF’s Gala at Gotham Hall raises $300K for training

FCNews Staff - 0
New York, N.Y.—On October 5, the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) held its gala at the magnificent Gotham Hall, where guests were treated to...
Read more
News

Shaw Contract appoints Melissa Nau vice president of hospitality

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has appointed Melissa Nau to the position of vice president of hospitality – global accounts. In this position, Nau will lead...
Read more
News

Artivo Surfaces becomes Virginia Tile, Galleher parent company

FCNews Staff - 0
Texas—Transom Capital Group has announced the formation of Artivo Surfaces, the new parent company for Virginia Tile and Galleher. By consolidating these brands under...
Read more
News

FCICA elects board for 2024-2027 term

FCNews Staff - 0
Glen Ellyn, Ill.—The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) has announced its new executive board and new director leadership for the 2024-2027 term. During the FCICA...
Read more
Commercial

Shaw, PPG sign strategic agreement for resinous flooring products

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—PPG, a supplier of custom products, announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Shaw Industries to offer the PPG Flooring line of...
Read more
News

TAJ Flooring expands warehouse facilities

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—TAJ Flooring, a leading manufacturer of commercial-grade resilient flooring in the U.S., has completed the expansion at its headquarters here. The buildout provides additional...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X