Tarkett Home introduces EverGen WPC flooring

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett Home, the residential segment of Tarkett, launched its first WPC collection, EverGen. This new collection combines realism with durability. EverGen is an 8mm-thick product with a 1.5mm IXPE attached pad for added comfort. Each plank features an enhanced pressed bevel edge with embossed-in-register details on the majority of the designs, delivering a realistic visual that aims to capture the beauty of authentic hardwood.

“At Tarkett Home, we are focused on delivering products that appeal to the needs of today’s consumers.” said Katie Szabo, senior product manager of LVT and laminate. “We’ve created this collection to meet the growing demand for beautiful, durable flooring that’s as functional as it is stylish. This collection provides the independent flooring retailer with a unique, high-quality product that today’s homeowners will love.”

Engineered to meet the needs of today’s busy households, EverGen is waterproof, scratch and indentation resistant, making it perfect for families and pet owners. This floor is also fade and stain resistant and easy to clean and maintain, designed for those consumers that want both beauty and performance.

EverGen is now available in stock for immediate ordering.