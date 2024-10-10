Shaw Contract appoints Melissa Nau vice president of hospitality

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has appointed Melissa Nau to the position of vice president of hospitality – global accounts. In this position, Nau will lead the sales strategy and strategic sales team for the brand’s hospitality segment.

“Melissa’s passion for the customer, ability to build trusting relationships and strategic mindset will have a positive impact on continuing Shaw Contract’s momentum and growth in hospitality,” said Carrie Edwards Isaac, vice president of marketing for Shaw Contract. “I am confident her leadership will propel our brand forward as we work to become the leading flooring brand for hospitality environments.”

Nau brings 25 years of experience in interior design to the role and has served in several hospitality sales roles at Shaw Contract since 2014. In 2022, she was promoted from a sales representative role to vice president of strategic accounts. As a VPSA, she demonstrated her leadership abilities by developing strong partner relationships while coaching and training a team of sales representatives to grow the brand’s hospitality business.

As vice president of hospitality – global accounts, Nau will lead the strategic accounts sales team and focus for the brand’s hospitality business, serving as a liaison between customers, the sales team and Shaw Contract’s marketing and design teams.