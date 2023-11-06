Shaw Contract launches ROAM hospitality collection

New York, N.Y.—Shaw Contract Hospitality will return to BDNY this year here at Jacob K. Javits Center November 12 and 13. Highlighting its latest products that shine in hospitality, the company will have a dual presence with its own booth and in the 1 Hotels: Designed by Nature space on the show floor.

In Shaw Contract’s booth #469, three products will take center stage: Cultura Custom Collection, Mike Ford + Shaw Contract and ROAM, which will be making its market debut. Each collection highlighted at BDNY exemplifies the D, E, and I aspect of Shaw Contract’s “People Together, Planet Forever” mission, highlighting how design can support communities and people within their utilized spaces.

“Mike Ford and Cultura highlight diversity, equity, and inclusion with the representation of different cultures and their origins in our products,” explained Ashley Olson, Shaw Contract’s design director for workplace and hospitality Studio. “Roam reflects Shaw Contract’s commitment to sustainability and expertise in biophilic-inspired design and bringing in a sense of place through flooring.”

ROAM | Painted Desert

ROAM | Painted Desert is a collection of broadloom and carpet tile designed specifically for the hospitality market, inspired by the landscapes of the North American Southwest. The ROAM collection is reflective of the destinations where designers’ projects come to life. This new line is complete with 15 different patterns in a mixture of constructions including CYP, Tailor Tuft and Colorpoint. All patterns can be customized and used together in a range of spaces within hospitality settings such as corridors, public spaces, and guest rooms. Painted Desert is the first selection from the ROAM series, which will have additional launches throughout the next year.

Cultura Custom Collection

The Cultura Custom Collection of broadloom and custom rugs includes a diverse range of patterns and constructions that can be used together and layered throughout lobbies, public spaces, corridors and guest rooms, creating thought-provoking interiors that are designed for immersive experiences, creative inspiration or quiet reflection.

The patterns used in Cultura are inspired by the Shaw Contract Design Team’s trip to Oaxaca, Mexico, where they learned about what creates a vibrant culture rooted in rich traditions, community and craft.

Mike Ford + Shaw Contract

The Mike Ford + Shaw Contract Collection of rugs and broadloom celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. The designs are inspired by the visual expression of the five elements of Hip Hop: Graffiti, DJing, Emcee, Breakdancing and Knowledge. Ford, better known as the Hip Hop Architect, has a mission to position Hip Hop culture as a catalyst to introduce underrepresented youth to architecture and design.

Shaw Contract’s Resurgence Oak engineered hardwood and several custom rugs will be featured in the 1 Hotels: Designed by Nature space, booth #369A. Nature-inspired designs will be integrated throughout the mock hotel setup, bringing outside elements indoors via sustainably sourced materials including Shaw Contract’s recycled-fiber carpet and Cradle to Cradle Silver Certified hardwood.