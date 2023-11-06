Aperion Surfaces launches new visualizer tool

By FCNews Staff
Allendale, N.J.—Aperion Surfaces, a flooring importer and distributor, launched its custom room visualizer tool to enhance the shopping experience for flooring retailers, distributors, designers and contractors. In partnering with Roomvo, a leading room and floor visualization tool, users are able to browse Aperion’s entire product catalog 24/7 via any cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer, for design inspiration and to visualize a product in any room of choice.

“We’re committed to innovating and finding new ways to connect with our consumers,” said Joe Cushing of Aperion. “It’s an incredibly powerful sales tool as customers love immediate results, so being able to see what their space looks like in real time is going to increase the odds of making a sale. It’s already working for us in the few weeks we’ve had it.”

Aperion’s Visualizer lets the shopper see products in one of two ways: 1) by uploading an actual photo of a room in their own environment, or 2) they can use preloaded room scenes like bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms, etc., where they can ‘visualize’ any of the brand’s LVP or SPC products.

Additionally, the visualizer provides the ability to install and change the pattern or direction of the selected product to help achieve just the right look and will let users see a 3D rendering of the plank itself separate from the room scene.

“Our goal is to ensure continued success with Aperion Surfaces products and will do whatever we can to help the end user connect with our brand,” said Tony Wang, founder and CEO, Aperion. “We’re excited about this partnership and look forward to adding more products and surfaces in upcoming months.”

Aperion Surfaces is available in over 250 flooring stores throughout the U.S. including three of the top 10 privately owned retailers in the country.

