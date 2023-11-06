Virginia Tile welcomes two industry veterans to commercial division

By FCNews Staff
Livonia, Minn.—Virginia Tile has named two new members to its commercial team, Stu Kinney and Bradley Walworth. Both seasoned professionals in the industry, Kinney and Walworth bring a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to excellence that will propel Virginia Tile to new heights.

Stu Kinney

Kinney, an accomplished national account sales manager, offers experience in the flooring industry. With a comprehensive understanding of the unique requirements of architects and designers, particularly in the realm of national accounts, Kinney is well positioned to serve as a vital resource for clients. His deep-rooted relationships within the A&D community further strengthen his role within the Virginia Tile team.

Walworth steps into Virginia Tile as a regional sales manager for the commercial division, armed with nearly two decades of experience in the interior design industry, focusing on tile solutions. Walworth boasts a remarkable track record in building strong client relationships and leading high-performing sales teams. His profound knowledge of tile products, industry-specific insights and leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead Virginia Tile’s sales endeavors to new heights.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bradley Walworth and Stu Kinney to the Virginia Tile family,” said Dana Kropke, VP of commercial sales. “Their wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction align seamlessly with our mission to provide top-quality tile solutions to our commercial clientele. We are confident that Bradley and Stu will be instrumental in propelling our commercial division to greater success and exceeding our customers’ expectations.”

Virginia Tile is known for its extensive range of high-quality tile and installation products, combined with a dedication to delivering unparalleled customer service. With the addition of Kinney and Walworth to the commercial team, Virginia Tile said it is primed to continue setting industry standards and creating inspiring commercial spaces across the region.

