Virginia Tile expands partnership with Marazzi

By FCNews Staff
Home News Virginia Tile expands partnership with Marazzi

MarazziLivonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile, a distributor of top-quality tile and stone products, announced a significant territory expansion in collaboration with Marazzi Tile. Effective August 1, 2023, Virginia Tile will extend its distribution responsibilities to cover Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Western Pennsylvania.

This strategic move reflects Virginia Tile’s commitment to growth in both the commercial and residential segments, leveraging the prestigious Marazzi brand. As part of this distribution change, Virginia Tile will assume sales, brand promotion and ongoing service for Marazzi USA.

“We are thrilled to take on this expanded territory and further strengthen our partnership with Marazzi Tile,” said Sean Cilona, vice president of product and marketing at Virginia Tile. “Our objective is to deliver exceptional service and support to our customers in these regions, ensuring they have access to the finest tile products and a seamless experience.”

Virginia Tile said it is dedicated to engaging directly with clients and partners in adjusted regions to facilitate a smooth transition. Customers can expect to receive direct communications from Virginia Tile, providing detailed information about the upcoming changes.

Previous articleSynchrony expands partnership with At Home
Next articleMannington Commercial introduces Xpress Rubber

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Crossville launches new Access Point collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville continues to expand its porcelain portfolio with the launch of its Access Point porcelain tile collection. Featuring some of today's most sought-after...
Read more
Featured Post

Opulent tile designs for today’s savvy flooring dealer

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The best suppliers of tile don’t hold back when it comes to design—and it shows. Here are the latest opulent tile designs from today’s...
Read more
Featured Post

Tapping the high-end market with tile and stone

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The high-end, luxury market has thrived over the last several years despite a general malaise around economic uncertainty. Industry experts agree that while economic...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Company

SLCC Flooring embraces national stage

FCNews Staff - 0
SLCC Flooring, under the guidance of Jan Luan, owner/president, is embarking on a major expansion nationally, leaving its West Coast roots to venture to...
Read more
Commercial

Mannington Commercial introduces Xpress Rubber

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.— Mannington Commercial introduced Xpress Rubber, a selection of products from the BurkeBase Wall Base, ColorScape StairTreads and ColorScape Tile collections that ship in...
Read more
News

Virginia Tile expands partnership with Marazzi

FCNews Staff - 0
Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile, a distributor of top-quality tile and stone products, announced a significant territory expansion in collaboration with Marazzi Tile. Effective August 1,...
Read more
News

Synchrony expands partnership with At Home

FCNews Staff - 0
Stamford, Conn.—Synchrony, a leading consumer financing company, has expanded its partnership with At Home to offer customers more options and flexibility in how they make...
Read more
News

Crossville launches new Access Point collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville continues to expand its porcelain portfolio with the launch of its Access Point porcelain tile collection. Featuring some of today's most sought-after...
Read more
Home Feature

Single-family production declines in June

FCNews Staff - 0
Single-family production fell back after four straight monthly gains as elevated construction costs and rising mortgage rates led to a reduction in home building...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X