Virginia Tile expands partnership with Marazzi

Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile, a distributor of top-quality tile and stone products, announced a significant territory expansion in collaboration with Marazzi Tile. Effective August 1, 2023, Virginia Tile will extend its distribution responsibilities to cover Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Western Pennsylvania.

This strategic move reflects Virginia Tile’s commitment to growth in both the commercial and residential segments, leveraging the prestigious Marazzi brand. As part of this distribution change, Virginia Tile will assume sales, brand promotion and ongoing service for Marazzi USA.

“We are thrilled to take on this expanded territory and further strengthen our partnership with Marazzi Tile,” said Sean Cilona, vice president of product and marketing at Virginia Tile. “Our objective is to deliver exceptional service and support to our customers in these regions, ensuring they have access to the finest tile products and a seamless experience.”

Virginia Tile said it is dedicated to engaging directly with clients and partners in adjusted regions to facilitate a smooth transition. Customers can expect to receive direct communications from Virginia Tile, providing detailed information about the upcoming changes.