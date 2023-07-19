Synchrony expands partnership with At Home

Stamford, Conn.—Synchrony, a leading consumer financing company, has expanded its partnership with At Home to offer customers more options and flexibility in how they make their purchases. The retailer selected Synchrony as the exclusive provider of a buy now, pay later financing option, , to help shoppers buy what they want and need online and in store using monthly fixed payments. This product will be in addition to the At Home Insider Perks credit card. Customers will also now be able to add the At Home Insider Perks credit card to certain mobile wallets for a more convenient way to pay.

At Home is a big box specialty retailer of home décor products that offers up to 45,000 unique and exclusive items across broad product categories, including furniture, garden, home textiles, housewares, patio, rugs, seasonal décor, tabletop décor and wall décor.

Synchrony Pay Later gives qualifying At Home customers another financing option for their purchases, in addition to the At Home Insider Perks credit card that offers 6-month special financing on qualifying At Home purchases. Consumers can apply for a Synchrony Pay Later interest-free loan to pay equal payments over three months on one-time purchases between $75 and $400 without impacting their credit score.

Additionally, At Home Insider Perks cardholders can now add their cards to certain third-party mobile wallets and experience an easy, secure and convenient way to pay online and in-store, while potentially obtaining card benefits, discounts, rewards and promotional financing. The card can be added to Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung wallets.

“We are committed to offer customers a convenient and easy shopping experience. Our customers have evolved to a mobile-first lifestyle so having payment options that can be included in mobile wallets is perfect,” said Lee Bird, chairman and CEO of At Home. “In partnership with Synchrony, the addition of Synchrony Pay Later allows our customers another option to shop on a budget and plan for their purchases.”

Curtis Howse, CEO of Home and Auto at Synchrony, added, “Whether through credit card programs, buy now, pay later or enabling new capabilities such as provisioning credit cards for mobile wallets, Synchrony is focused on helping partners grow by offering customers choice, flexibility and convenience. We want partners to not only attract new customers for purchases, but build lifelong, mutually beneficial relationships.”