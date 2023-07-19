Crossville launches new Access Point collection

By FCNews Staff
Access PointCrossville, Tenn.—Crossville continues to expand its porcelain portfolio with the launch of its Access Point porcelain tile collection. Featuring some of today’s most sought-after looks, Access Point is designed for price-conscious projects and those seeking made-in-the-USA products. Crossville developed the tile collection offering designers and installers on-trend products, including concrete, travertine and white marble visuals, that will be deeply inventoried and readily available for immediate shipping. This domestically produced line is engineered to provide a clean aesthetic and the powerful performance of porcelain for floors and walls in a range of commercial and residential environments. “Access Point is Crossville’s first branded entry-level product offering that targets needs in both the commercial and residential segments,” explained Larry Browder, Crossville’s executive vice president of sales. “In developing this line, we leveraged popular visuals like travertine, concrete and marble, which have a longstanding history of success. It provides the high quality and outstanding designs you expect from Crossville at a value price point. In short, it is the opening ‘Access Point’ to the entire Crossville offering.”

The tiles are calibrated in 12 x 24 sizes, and the collection is balanced with 2 x 2 mosaics and 4 x 24 bullnose pieces offering complete installation options. The concrete and travertine hues include white, sand, dove and ash. Responsibly made in the USA, the collection is Green Square Certified.

