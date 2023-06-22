Crossville introduces Sahara Noir porcelain panels

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced its new Sahara Noir porcelain tile panel. Inspired by Tunisian Black Marble, found on the cusp of the Sahara itself, the unique panels are crafted to replicate the characteristic rich black of the base and the distinctively striking bright orange and white veining of the appearance. The line is made in Italy by Laminam and stocked in the United States.

“Evoking the depth and dimension of the night sky, the deep black background illuminates striations of gold and white streaking across the surface,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “As Tunisian Black Marble is fragile in its natural form, Laminam has recreated the most outstanding examples of this dramatic aesthetic for a new addition to our I Naturali collection of porcelain tile panels.”

The Sahara Noir porcelain tile panels are a 1200mm x 3000mm-size format—that’s wider than traditional porcelain panels and available in the 5.6mm thickness suitable for interior and exterior walls, counters, furniture and flooring in dry interior spaces. Mesh backing provides enhanced strength and durability for use on floors and walls in commercial or residential settings.

“This collection is produced by Laminam in Italy using leading-edge production techniques,” Waldrep noted. “It represents the amazing progression of what’s possible for porcelain tile today. The clarity and crispness of the multi-colored veining is spectacular, exceeding others in the marketplace with its visual depth.”

Though Sahara Noir beautifully captures marble’s appearance, the durability of the panels stand in contrast to natural marble’s more tender qualities. The porcelain tile panels offer a durable, non-porous, sustainable solution suitable for most interior and exterior applications in both commercial and high-end residential markets.