Crossville launches first carbon neutral tile

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville recently launched its first carbon neutral tile products—the Civilization and Native Metal collections. These two new manufactured collections will be carbon neutral through measuring embodied carbon (EPD) and purchasing carbon offsets to account for what cannot be immediately reduced for the full lifecycle of these product lines.

“Just as important as style and performance, the Civilization and Native Metal collections are the visible efforts that Crossville is consciously taking to reduce our environmental impact,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “Throughout our manufacturing and delivery processes, Crossville is making changes that we believe will affect our global warming potential. With short term goals of achieving an additional 10% reduction in our tiles’ global warming potential by 2024 and a 30% reduction from our 2014 baseline by 2030, these two carbon neutral collections are a start in a more sustainable future.”

Waldrep added that as the design/build community supports more carbon neutral products, the company will expand its offering. “And as we make further changes to our manufacturing process, the less we will need to rely on carbon offsets to do the good we know is possible,” she said.

Civilization porcelain tile

Inspired by the unique visuals and textures of basalt stone, the Civilization porcelain tile collection offers visuals in light to dark colorways. From the depths of the ocean, volcanic activity rose to the surface, creating islands of basalt stone where some of the world’s earliest people formed great cities and governments. These early empires inspired Crossville’s new Civilization collection, a basalt-inspired line of porcelain tile. The smooth, fine-grained stone naturally varies in color from light to dark, and Civilization follows suit with six natural incarnations of basalt featuring unique crystalline visuals and subtle movement found in these unique rock formations.

“Capturing the beauty of natural stone, the Civilization collection offers a refreshingly unique porcelain collection that touches on the biophilia trend while also providing the performance qualities of porcelain,” Waldrep explained.

The Civilization collection is offered in six tones: Census, Populace, Communique, Currency, Power and Legality. Offered in field tiles for residential and commercial applications, the collection includes semi-polished and unpolished options in a variety of sizes: 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48.

Civilization’s mosaic options include a traditional 2 x 2 mosaic and a unique polygon mosaic. The trim package includes bullnose and cove base selections that provide a large range of application feasibility.

Carefully and responsibly made in the USA, the Civilization collection is suited for commercial or residential projects.

Native Metal porcelain tile

The Native Metal porcelain tile collection is an innovative series offering unique metallic visuals and textures in durable porcelain tile.

Featuring six unique porcelain tiles finished with multiple glaze techniques, Crossville’s talented artisans fuse materials into a product made for the generations. In addition to the field tiles, resin wall accents formulated with real metals provide two rectilinear decorative pieces—waves and dots. The collection also offers designers more impact with unique mosaic options where porcelain and resin combine.

“Native Metal captures the eternal luxury of patinaed minerals and ores in a refreshingly unique porcelain offering,” Waldrep noted. “Through the multiple glazing techniques, the stunning visuals evoke opulence and richness with textures now available in porcelain.”

The Native Metal collection is offered in six tones: Noble Platinum, Nickel Plate, Crucible Steel, Copper Deposit, Cobalt Ore and Graphite Black. Scalable field tiles for residential and commercial applications, the collection includes a variety of sizes: 12 x 24, 24 x 24, and 24 x 48.

The Native Metal mosaic options include a traditional 2 x 2 mosaic and a mixed hexagon mosaic where porcelain and resin are seamlessly combined. Additionally, the collection offers two decorative art rectilinear wall trim options in waves and dots in three colors: Champagne Gold, Rubbed Bronze and White Iron. The trim package includes bullnose and cove base selections that provide a large range of application feasibility.

Carefully and responsibly made in the USA, the Native Metal collection is suited for commercial or residential projects.