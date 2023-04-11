WFCA’s Scott Humphrey celebrates 10 years of visionary leadership

Dalton—Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), reached his 10-year milestone on March 28. Since joining the WFCA in 2013, Humphrey’s focus on making an impact in the industry has shaped the organization’s DNA.

Over the past decade, the WFCA has grown in influence and expanded its network. Now spanning more than 10,000 members and reaching 95% of independent floor covering retailers in the industry, WFCA continues to be the voice of the industry, supported by manufacturers and distributors who recognize the vital role of the WFCA in driving positive change. Under his guidance and leadership, the association’s charge is crystal-clear: to ensure the success and profitability of professional flooring dealers and to represent the industry’s common interests.

Humphrey is a tireless advocate who puts his personal “why” at the forefront of everything he does. His unwavering determination to establish a lasting impact and to make a difference has propelled the WFCA to revolutionize the association and ignited a momentum for change, achieving countless milestones and accolades. The organization has become an industry activist, spearheading impactful initiatives committed to addressing critical issues that impact professional flooring dealers and the overall industry.

During his tenure, Humphrey successfully broadened WFCA’s influence and tackled industry-related concerns by incorporating other entities such as fcB2b, CFI and FCIF management under the WFCA umbrella; The association offered free membership to all primary members with the aim of increasing its standing as the preeminent voice of the flooring industry in Washington D.C.; it formed FCEF, the first industrywide initiative to address the installation crisis; and guided the industry with crisis management during the pandemic. The last decade has been a transformative one for both the WFCA and the industry overall.

Beyond WFCA’s impressive achievements, Humphrey is a dynamic, charismatic and inspirational leader who is renowned for delivering powerful presentations. As a voracious reader and collector of tales, Humphrey often uses storytelling to inspire and teach, sharing weekly insights with his recurring series, “Leadership Live.”

Humphrey’s advocacy work goes far beyond WFCA’s walls. He currently serves the industry in many capacities, including on the board of directors for the FCIF and FCEF.

“It has been an amazing experience to serve with talented leaders on our staff, our board and throughout our industry,” Humphrey said. “I am humbled to see what we have accomplished and motivated to ensure the WFCA continues to make a lasting impact on the flooring Industry and those who work in it. We are committed to ensuring the association remains focused on the current and future issues facing the flooring industry, prioritizing growing the number of skilled installation professionals, advocating for the widespread integration of technology and fostering the development of prospective leaders.”

The team says it all

“Scott Humphrey has played a crucial role in propelling our organization and the flooring industry to success through his exceptional leadership,” said Freida Staten, WFCA VP of marketing, communications and membership. “He is more than just a remarkable CEO; he serves as a mentor, friend and champion for his team’s well-being. It’s an honor to work with someone who embodies such a perfect balance of vision, passion and empathy.”

Kay Wiley, WFCA executive assistant to the CEO, continued,” Whether you call him friend, leader or boss, you should consider yourself blessed to know him.”

Retailers react

“The WFCA has been fortunate to have Scott at the helm for 10 years,” said Dean Howell, WFCA board chair and owner of Moda Floors and Interiors. “His energy, passion and leadership are infectious and unparalleled.”

Sam O’Krent, WFCA chair-elect and owner of O’Krent Floors, noted, “One of the best decisions that the WFCA ever made was asking Scott Humphrey to be the chief executive officer 10 years ago. He has led the organization and its ever-changing volunteer board with skill and charm and has created a truly powerful and respected organization that is having a dramatic impact on the floor covering industry today that will last well into the future. To know Scott is to know his true passion is leadership, which he has instilled in his staff and all those who meet him. Thank you, Scott, for your dedication to our industry and for our friendship.”

Mitchell Brown, WFCA past chairman and CEO/president of French-Brown Floors, added, “Scott personifies a quote by Donald McGannon: ‘Leadership is an action, not a position.'”

Deb DeGraaf, WFCA immediate past chairman and co-owner of DeGraaf Interiors, noted, “Having been a part of the WFCA for longer than a decade, I have seen a lot of transformation and change in leadership over the years. When we were in search of our new CEO, Scott was a name that rose to the top of the list. He has brought his knowledge of the industry and his passion for leadership to the WFCA, which has had a substantial impact for independent retailers. I know he is always there to answer the challenging questions I run into as a business owner. He genuinely cares about the membership, our industry and the legacy he will one day leave behind. He embraces his faith and is proud to live it out in his daily responsibilities at the WFCA. All of this is to be admired and why I am honored to call Scott my friend.”

Adam Nonn, WFCA board secretary and CEO/president of Nonn’s Flooring, added, “Scott’s done an amazing job leading the organization to new heights. I can’t wait to see what the next decade brings as well.”