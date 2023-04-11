‘Tuesday Tips:’ Get to know your customer’s needs

By FCNews Staff
Home Featured Post 'Tuesday Tips:' Get to know your customer's needs

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings Tom Jennings reminds us that when a potential customer appears it means we have passed their first cut of potential vendors. From there, get to know your customer and her needs.

Previous article5 tips to overcoming sales objections
Next articleWFCA’s Scott Humphrey celebrates 10 years of visionary leadership

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

5 tips to overcoming sales objections

Reginald Tucker - 0
If you’ve worked in sales, you’ve probably heard all the typical objections: “It’s too expensive.” “I saw the same product cheaper at the store...
Read more
Featured Post

Easy selling tips from expert dealers in 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
In the last few decades, so much has changed with regard to selling—and yet so much has stayed the same. The internet has transformed...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: Are you seeing increased interest in Made in America?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more

Must Read

News

Ecore acquires 360 Tire Recycling Group

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore International, the largest converter of reclaimed tire rubber in North America, has acquired 360 Tire Recycling Group, a leading tire recycling management...
Read more
Featured Post

Generational Selling: Key factors that impact purchasing

Reginald Tucker - 0
Researchers and marketers around the globe have conducted countless studies on the key generational groups—along with their buying habits and purchasing power—across a variety...
Read more
News

Crossville launches first carbon neutral tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville recently launched its first carbon neutral tile products—the Civilization and Native Metal collections. These two new manufactured collections will be carbon neutral...
Read more
News

WFCA’s Scott Humphrey celebrates 10 years of visionary leadership

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), reached his 10-year milestone on March 28. Since joining the WFCA in 2013, Humphrey's...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Get to know your customer’s needs

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/KGelWm6o_90 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
Featured Post

5 tips to overcoming sales objections

Reginald Tucker - 0
If you’ve worked in sales, you’ve probably heard all the typical objections: “It’s too expensive.” “I saw the same product cheaper at the store...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X