‘Tuesday Tips:’ Get to know your customer’s needs

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings Tom Jennings reminds us that when a potential customer appears it means we have passed their first cut of potential vendors. From there, get to know your customer and her needs.