AHF introduces Armstrong Flooring Natralis sheet vinyl

Mountville, Pa.— AHF Products has introduced Armstrong Flooring Natralis Commercial Homogeneous Vinyl Sheet, a bold collection inspired by the landscapes of North America and the spot patterns found in nature.

“Flooring is increasingly at the forefront in the decision-making process, and Natralis is a true problem solver,” said Fred Reitz, senior vice president – commercial. “It is incredibly durable, easy to clean, low maintenance and meets high-performance criteria for applications such as healthcare, senior living, education and hospitality.”

Its true through-pattern provides even wear, a consistent appearance and superior gouge and abrasion resistance to withstand heavy foot and rolling load traffic. Because it is easy to push, pull and roll heavy equipment and furniture across this floor, it is ideal for high-traffic commercial settings. Plus, the high-performance coating resists soil, stains, scratches, scuffs and abrasions, as well as chemicals and damage from alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

The exciting and extensive color palette gives the customer selections that meet both the practical and aesthetic requirements of commercial environments. The design offers flexibility. Inspired by compelling spot patterns found in the natural world, the design team elevated the visual with the addition of dynamic speckles. The warm and cool neutrals, combined with earthy tones and pops of vibrant colors, draw inspiration from the beauty of natural life and landscapes, designed to create a space that is both serene and invigorating.

“At its core, the collection is an ode to the power of nature and its ability to transform any space into a work of art,” said Oxana Dallas, principal commercial designer. “The enduring and timeless nature of the floor’s design means the floor’s lifespan is extended when designs remain relevant for a prolonged period —and a long service life is a key driver to sustainability.”

Versatile and adaptable, the collection can be used to create any ambiance, from serene and restorative to playful and whimsical and even to sleek and modern. The floor is designed to coordinate across the Armstrong Flooring Continuum Solutions, meaning that different designs and structures will work seamlessly throughout a facility, providing specifiers with infinite design possibilities and unrivaled flexibility using a wide range of award-winning products.

AHF sheet products are third-party FloorScore certified and are tested and comply with Indoor Air Quality Certified to SCS-EC10.3-2014 v4.1 and conforms to the CDPH/EHLB Standard Method v1.2-2017 (California Section 01350), effective April 1, 2017, for the school classroom and private office parameters when modeled as flooring. Natralis is phthalate-free, formaldehyde-free, free of heavy metals, free of flame retardants, free of PFAS and does not contain asbestos (with the last one being a prerequisite for resilient flooring per WELL V2). The floors emit little to no VOCs.