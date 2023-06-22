Florida Tile introduces Passenger collection

By FCNews Staff
Florida Tile introduces Passenger collection

passengerLexington, Ky.—Florida tile introduced the Passenger collection of porcelain tile and 2cm porcelain pavers.

“The inspiration for Passenger came from organic design trends,” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management. “The elegant movement of the natural sandstone visuals creates a calm and inviting environment with warm neutral tones.”

Four color options include: Wander White, a warm vanilla with soft gray striations; Anywhere Beige, combinations of caramel and smoke; Everywhere Greige, mushroom tones with subtle bands of oyster; and Leisure Gray, an amalgam of light and dark pewter tones.

Rectified field tile formats include: 12 x 24 and 24 x 24. A random stack mosaic, traditional 25-piece mosaic and 3 x 24 bullnose in all four colors complement the field tile. For outdoor spaces, a 2cm 24 x 36 is offered in all colors. Step treads are available by special order.

Made in the USA at the company’s Green Squared-certified Advanced Manufacturing Center in Lawrenceburg, Ky., it includes pre-consumer recycled content and is Greenguard and Porcelain Tile certified. Incorporated into the tile surface is Microban antimicrobial technology that works continuously to inhibit bacteria growth, improve visible cleanliness and reduce odors.

