5 brands winning at customer service in 2023 and why

For an industry held up by its customer service teams, it’s important to take a step back and recognize those brands that are doing it right in an effort to glean strategies that might work for you.

These are the top five brands winning at customer service in 2023, according to Hubspot:

Chewy

Chewy is an online retailer of pet supplies including food, toys, treats and other pet-related products. Here’s a snapshot of the most recent ratings for Chewy:

Newsweek Rankings Category: Pet Food and Pet-Related Products (Online) Rank: 1 Score: 9.16

ASCI Score Category: Online Retailers Category Average: 80 Score: 85

Why their customer service shines

Chewy’s “Customers First” philosophy is designed for customer satisfaction. They provide 24/7 expert support and the company has a “100% Unconditional Satisfaction Guaranteed Policy” on every order.

They also value their customers and truly work to build lifelong connections with them. One of the things they’re very well known for is their empathy—especially when a customer is dealing with the loss of their pet.

Chewy has been known to send heartfelt cards, pet portraits and flowers to grieving customers. They also provide refunds for pet products that were purchased but are no longer needed. This not only humanizes Chewy as a brand, but it shows that they care far beyond the buyer-business relationship.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is a chain of neighborhood grocery stores across the U.S. known for their low prices on unique food items. This list has some of the best. Here’s a snapshot of the most recent ratings for Trader Joe’s:

Newsweek Rankings Category: Discount Supermarkets Rank: 1 Score: 8.98

ASCI Score Category: Supermarkets Category Average: 76 Score: 84

Why their customer service shines

Trader Joe’s has a commitment to providing high-quality products at affordable prices to create value for their customers. They work to create a safe, welcoming, inclusive and respectful environment for both customers and employees. Trader Joe’s also gives back to local food agencies in the communities they serve. Plus, customer-facing employees at Trader Joe’s are known for being extremely personable, talkative, relatable, and helpful.

Lush

Lush is a handmade cosmetics retailer that specializes in making ethically-sourced and low-waste bath, body, skin, and hair products. Here’s a snapshot of the most recent ratings for Lush:

Newsweek Rankings Category: Perfume and Cosmetics Rank: 1 Score: 8.85

ASCI Score N/A

Why their customer service shines

The Lush “We Believe” framework shapes the way they do business. Here are some of the highlights:

“ We believe in happy people making happy soap.”

in happy people making happy soap.” “ We believe that all people should enjoy freedom of movement across the world.”

that all people should enjoy freedom of movement across the world.” “We believe that the customer is always right.”

A lot of what Lush does to delight customers is through their products. They use fresh, organic, and vegetarian ingredients. They’re transparent about what’s in their products and when they were made.

Lush values honesty and integrity toward their customers. And that’s one of the key attributes that makes their customer service special.

The stores also look fantastic and smell incredible when you walk past, so that’s a great experience on its own IMO.

Starbucks

Starbucks is a coffee company. Well, it started as such but has since evolved into a purveyor of innovative coffee- and tea-based drinks and breakfast items. Here’s a snapshot of the most recent ratings for Starbucks:

Newsweek Rankings Category: Coffeehouse Chains Rank: 1 Score: 8.53

ASCI Score Category: Fast Food Restaurants Category Average: 76 Score: 77

Why their customer service shines

Starbucks aspires to be “people positive” which means they’re invested in the humanity and well-being of their communities, partners, and customers.

Their founder Howard Schultz sums it up nicely: “We are not in the coffee business serving people but in the people business serving coffee.”

Starbucks wins at customer service because the company focuses on perfecting the quality of the customer experience. Their people-first mentality is why so many people can’t start the day without their Starbucks fix.

Duolingo

Duolingo is a language learning app that provides educational programs with bite-sized lessons for over 30 languages. Here’s a snapshot of the most recent ratings for Duolingo:

Newsweek Rankings Category: Language E-Learning Platform Rank: 1 Score: 8.46

ASCI Score N/A

Why their customer service shines

Duolingo provides personalized instructions for aspiring language learners across the world. Their machine learning algorithms adapt to create specialized learning material for each individual user.

They also recognize that learning isn’t one size fits all. Duo offers a variety of experiences to support interaction, conversation, and reading and listening comprehension.

They meet their customers where they are in their educational journey, and this is likely why more than 500 million users turn to Duolingo for their language learning needs.

While we’re on the subject, I can’t forget to mention the famous Duolingo streaks. Duo (the app’s sometimes scary but always encouraging owl) refuses to let you miss a day of learning.