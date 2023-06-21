Louisville Tile named recipient of 2023 Best Places to Work

By FCNews Staff
Louisville Tile named recipient of 2023 Best Places to Work

2023 Best Places to WorkLouisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has been named a recipient of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Kentucky award. This marks the eighth consecutive year Louisville Tile has received the recognition, solidifying its reputation as a company that values its employees and fosters an exceptional workplace culture.

The Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards program, conducted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM), recognizes companies that have demonstrated a commitment to creating a positive and productive work environment for their employees. The program evaluates various factors, including employee engagement, satisfaction, professional growth opportunities and overall company culture.

Louisville Tile is honored to have secured the 11th spot in the medium category (companies with 150-499 employees) for the 2023 Best Places to Work award, reaffirming its dedication to its valued workforce. This recognition is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing a supportive and empowering environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.

“We are incredibly proud and humbled to be named a Best Places to Work in Kentucky award recipient for the eighth consecutive year,” said Crosby Hall, executive vice president of corporate resources at Louisville Tile. “It’s confirmation that the company culture we’ve been so intentional to communicate, cultivate, and protect is resonating with our employees.”

Hall attributed this year’s rise in the ranking to increased benefits offerings that are hitting home with employees. “Our HR team strives to stay on the leading edge of what benefits can be the most impactful,” she said. “In the last year we’ve added paid parental leave, a paid floating holiday and increased accessibility to our employee assistance program with an on-demand mental health service for employees and their dependents.”

Louisville Tile said it believes a happy and engaged workforce is the key to success, and this award reinforces the company’s commitment to creating an environment that promotes employee empowerment, collaboration and personal development. The company’s success is driven by the passion, innovation and expertise of its talented team.

