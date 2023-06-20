Mercier Wood Flooring offers summer promotion

By FCNews Staff
summer promotionMontmagny, Quebec―Mercier Wood Flooring is offering a summer promotion―consumers will receive a free upgrade to its Generations Intact 2500 finish.

From June 19 to August 20, 2023, Mercier’s summer promotion allows homeowners to get a free upgrade to Generations Intact 2500 finish with the purchase of 500 square feet or more of an eligible product bought at a Mercier Le Plus retailer in the USA and Canada. This offer represents a discount value of $1.00/square foot that will be given to consumers as an instant discount upon purchase.

“Generations Intact 2500 finish and its micro-fragmented aluminum particles create a multipoint contact surface that provides extra protection for wood floors, increases their resistance to wear and extends their original appearance,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of sales USA at Mercier Wood Flooring. “The highly durable and clear matte finish add extra protection to wood floors that must stand up to intense traffic, pets or kitchen installations. With Mercier’s Generations Intact 2500 finish, there’s no need to choose between beauty and performance. We are thrilled to offer this exclusive promotion, enabling consumers to fully experience the performance and benefits of this unique finish.”

The Generations Intact 2500 finish offers warranties of up to 50 years in residential use, 10 years in commercial applications and three years in light-commercial applications. All Mercier finishes contain plant-based oil and are Greenguard Gold certified, confirming that they are free of thousands of chemical substances that are harmful to human health, such as VOCs and other pollutants.

Pro and Element collections, American Walnut and Yellow Birch floors are excluded from this promotion.

