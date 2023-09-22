Mercier Wood Flooring launches fall promotion

Montmagny, Quebec―Mercier Wood Flooring, a pioneer in the manufacturing of prefinished wood floors, recently launched its fall promotion. For a limited period, consumers get a rebate of $0.50/sq. ft. on all standard Mercier wood floors*.

The Mercier fall promotion runs from September 22 to November 18, 2023 at participating Le Plus dealers in the USA. Consumers can claim their rebate online, by email or by mail, until February 18, 2024.

Mercier wood floors have been proudly made in North America with the highest quality materials for more than 40 years. The two Mercier high-performance finishes offer warranties of up to 50 years in residential use. Their Greenguard Gold certification confirms that they are free of thousands of chemical substances harmful to the human health such as VOCs and other pollutants.

* The PRO Collection is excluded from this promotion.