Retailers React: What do you look for when hiring an RSA?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What do you look for when hiring an RSA?

artificial intelligenceEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What do you look for when hiring a sales associate?

Here are their responses:

“For potential new sales associates, industry experience is generally a plus, but we need to dive into why they want to leave or have left, how they were trained and their current habits. It is sometimes harder to retrain a flooring salesperson than to train a new person to our industry. I look for previous sales experience—not necessarily in our industry—along with personality, energy and the need/desire to make more money.”

 

Bob Gaither, Quality Carpet & Flooring, Akron, Ohio

“Someone who is a team player, has an upbeat attitude and the business in their best interest. If the company is successful, they will be successful. It’s the trickle-down effect.”

 

—Ashlie Butler, Bob’s Carpet & Flooring Tampa, Fla.

“One of the things I look for is a pleasant face; a person with an easy smile that creates a comfortable engagement right off the bat. If a candidate has those qualities, they usually have a good personality. Following that is at least some industry experience, which is always a plus when choosing.”

—Steve Weisberg, Crest Flooring Allentown, Pa.

“I look for a hard-working person in any service industry that relates well with customers. I would rather train from the ground up and teach them our system. Last but not least, they need to be a team player that fits our culture.”

 

—Bill Huss, D&M Interiors Appleton, Wis.

“I look for longevity with their career as well as any type of sales experience. Flooring experience is helpful but not as important to me. In an interview, I want someone with self-confidence that is genuine, friendly and professional. I then ask myself: “Would I buy something from this person?”

 

—John Bretzloff, Barefoot Flooring Castle Hayne, N.C.

Previous article
Belknap-Haines expands distribution of LM Flooring

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Belknap-Haines expands distribution of LM Flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—Belknap-Haines, a leading full-service flooring distributor, will help expand the influence and territory of LM Flooring, an AHF Products brand, in New England...
Read more
News

Coverings unveils 2024 educational lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has revealed a select lineup of featured educational opportunities...
Read more
News

Kono Blackburn joins Spartan Surfaces

FCNews Staff - 0
Calif.—Spartan Surfaces welcomed Kono Blackburn in Southern California as its healthcare lead. Blackburn, with extensive experience in engaging end user and designer clients, assumes...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 74th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.–The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 74th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Focus on what you do have

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/bYg5573Dtto Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring industry supports worthy causes

Ken Ryan - 0
The term cause-related marketing was reportedly first coined by American Express when it launched a marketing program to assist with the renovation costs of...
Read more

As seen in

Nov. 20/27, 2023

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X