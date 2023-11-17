Retailers React: Which social media platform works best?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: Which social media platform works best for your business?
Here are their responses:
“Instagram is the best platform for Home Carpet One. It allows us to highlight the custom runner and rug work that we do best. Also, it is a great way to promote our designer customers by tagging them on the photos on our page.”
– Joel Schreier, Home Carpet One, Chicago
“We advertise most heavily across Meta (Facebook and Instagram). This gives us the most exposure and allows us the ability to drill down into specific demographics which is extremely helpful. The platform with the best ROI is Nextdoor. Neighbors share their recommendations of preferred contractors and is driven organically—not by advertising. As always, a referral is the best form of advertising, and Nextdoor provides that platform.”
– Matt Wien, Marshall Flooring, Mayfield Heights, Ohio
“We post on Facebook and Instagram. We get more comments, likes and exposure on Facebook. Our posts are more educational, and we post a lot of pictures of our installations.”
– Elisabeth Stubbs, Enhance Floors & More, Marietta, Ga.
“We only use Facebook and Instagram for our social media. It seems to be successful in followers and number of views but—as with all social media—it’s hard to determine if that equals buying customers. For us it’s just keeping our name out there for the possible time someone may need a new floor.”
– Janice Clifton, Abbey Carpets Unlimited, Napa, Calif.
“Instagram, by far, has the biggest impact on our business. We are able to connect with our community, showcase our work, provide product updates and knowledge, highlight trends and can personally connect with our customers.”
– Rebecca Tonowski, BFC Flooring, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada