Mapei highlights carbon-neutral product family

By FCNews Staff
carbon-neutralDeerfield Beach, Fla.–Mapei Corporation, a leading manufacturer of construction materials for the building industry, highlighted its family of carbon-neutral products. Now, specifiers, contractors and home owners can choose to use products that are fully offset throughout their entire life cycle.

“For Mapei, our carbon-neutral status is achieved by calculating the product’s carbon footprint and reducing it to zero through a combination of efficiency measures in-house, as well as through the acquisition of certified carbon credits in support of renewable energy and forestry protection projects,” said Brittany Storm, sustainability manager for Mapei Corporation. “We understand that being carbon neutral is not enough. This is just the start; we’re looking at our products and in our facilities themselves to reduce our carbon emissions.”

Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei Corporation, added, “Mapei’s carbon-neutral product family is one of many of our sustainable offerings, which include a variety of health and environmental certifications, and is the latest offering in our long-ranging efforts to be good shepherds of the environment. These products join our CUBE system and Re-Con line of cement admixtures, which reduce the carbon levels of the concrete mix itself and turn waste concrete into usable material, respectively. Now, by using CO2 offsets through renewable energy and reforestation projects, the Mapei family of carbon-neutral products offers our customers a way to make a contribution to the well-being of the environment, the planet and the future, while still providing the strength and durability for which Mapei is so well known. That is our commitment, and it crosses all of our product lines–not just our commercial and residential mortars and grouts but also our materials for industry as well.”

This family of carbon-neutral products includes:

  • Keraflex Super: Premium, extra smooth, large-and-heavy-tile mortar with polymer
  • Large tile and stone mortar (white and gray): Premium, polymer-enriched, large-and-heavy-tile and thin-set mortar
  • Light mortar for tile and stone: Lightweight, polymer-enriched mortar for floors and walls (available at select retail locations in Canada only)
  • Mapecem Quickpatch: High-performance, fast-setting, cementitious material for patching concrete
  • Mapefer 1K: Corrosion-inhibiting coating for reinforcing steel
  • Mapei Ultralite Mortar Zero: Premium, carbon-neutral, lightweight mortar with polymer for large and heavy tile
  • Planitop XS: One-component, fast-setting, extended-working-time, vertical and overhead repair mortar
  • Ultracolor Plus FA: Rapid-setting, “all-in-one” grout replacement for sanded and unsanded grouts
  • Ultraflex LFT (white and gray): Premium, large-and-heavy tile mortar with polymer

“We know carbon neutral isn’t enough and that we need to continually examine our products and processes to further reduce our impacts,” Storm explained. “Close attention is paid to our Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs), Global Warming Potentials (GWPs) and how we can further improve our impacts on the environment.”

Di Geso added, “At Mapei we like to say that sustainability is built into everything that we do. These enhanced products with optimized formulas are the result of that ongoing innovative drive and join our larger initiative to reduce our carbon footprint.”

