Mohawk, Tunnel to Towers celebrate 10 years of partnership

By FCNews Staff
Tunnel to TowersCalhoun, Ga.—This week, Mohawk is celebrating a decade of partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. 

Founded in tribute to New York firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life while saving others during 9/11, the organization helps America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. The nonprofit also builds specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. 

“We have a steadfast commitment to this incredible cause,” said Bill Gaddis, Mohawk’s director of national accounts. “As a proud sponsor of Tunnel to Towers, we have provided Mohawk, Daltile and Mohawk Home flooring products for over 80 of these smart homes to make the lives of these heroes and their families a little easier and to remind them that we care.” 

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Mohawk held a veterans ceremony at its headquarters here. The company honored its veterans for their service with special challenge coins. Guest speakers included Jeff Lorberbaum, Mohawk’s chief executive officer, and Gaddis. Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller also spoke about the history and impact of the partnership. 

“Ten years ago, we could not have dreamed how Tunnel to Towers would grow,” Gaddis added. “Frank and the team have received national recognition for their important work, and they keep finding more ways to make an impact. Mohawk is honored to continue supporting all of those who protect us along with their families by working with Tunnel to Towers to carry out its mission to do good and never forget.”

To learn more about the organization, visit here.

