Antolini implements CO2 reducing photovoltaic system

Verona, Italy–Important new efforts on the topic of sustainability have been promoted by Antolini while presenting the recently inaugurated photovoltaic system.

“We have embraced the challenge of a sustainable future, and the photovoltaic panels are just the beginning,” said Alberto Antolini, CEO. “Our constant dedication to respecting Mother Nature encourages us to move toward ever more innovative and green solutions. We are convinced that, together, we can help safeguard our planet’s resources.”