Antolini implements CO2 reducing photovoltaic system

By FCNews Staff
Antolini implements CO2 reducing photovoltaic system

photovoltaic systemVerona, Italy–Important new efforts on the topic of sustainability have been promoted by Antolini while presenting the recently inaugurated photovoltaic system.

“We have embraced the challenge of a sustainable future, and the photovoltaic panels are just the beginning,” said Alberto Antolini, CEO. “Our constant dedication to respecting Mother Nature encourages us to move toward ever more innovative and green solutions. We are convinced that, together, we can help safeguard our planet’s resources.” 

In further detail, the photovoltaic system, developed by Alperia and distributed on the roof of Antolini’s main plant, covers a total area of about 17,525 square yards. The expected output is 3,399,165 electric kWh per year (about 3,400 MWh per year) and will cover most of the company’s energy needs. 

“We are proud of this partnership with Antolini, it confirms how important it is to include sustainability in a company’s development strategy,” said Luca Fresi, engineer and director of Alperia’s smart region. “We operate in multiple production fields and being able to lend our support to a company that is a world leader in natural stone processing motivates us to strive to give the maximum of our expertise.” 

The installation of a photovoltaic system of this size and type avoids the release of 1,261 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year, which is the equivalent of what 2,222 trees absorb, covering an area of 23,920 square yards, over an average life of 25 years.

