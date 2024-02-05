Mohawk achieves Platinum Level sustainability certification

By FCNews Staff
Platinum Level sustainability certificationWashington, D.C.—Mohawk Industries has achieved Platinum Level LF-02 Sustainability Certification, awarded by North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA). Platinum Level certification is the highest level of LF-02 Sustainability Certification and requires third-party review and validation of compliance with the standard. This notable achievement establishes Mohawk as the first company within NALFA’s membership to secure third-party evaluated Platinum Level certification since the standard’s inception. Previously Mohawk achieved Bronze Level certification through the self-certification process.

The LF-02 Sustainability Certification, developed by NALFA to serve as a benchmark for environmental responsibility in the laminate flooring sector, systematically assesses and enhances the sustainability profile of products. Mohawk voluntarily underwent a rigorous evaluation process, meticulously reviewed by third-party certification provider SCS Global Services, highlighting the company’s dedication to upholding the strongest standards of environmental, economic and social principles throughout its supply chain.

To attain LF-02 certification through NALFA, companies must satisfy the following criteria:

  • Demonstrate how laminate floor covering products can conform to the environmental, economic and social principles of sustainability throughout the supply chain;
  • Demonstrate conformance with ISO Type 1 (14024) and Type 2 (14021) environmental labeling and declaration requirements;
  • Demonstrate conformance with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims;
  • Create confidence in the various stakeholders (manufacturers, suppliers, regulators and consumers) that the products meet the requirements of this program; and
  • Encourage participation by all manufacturers of laminate floor coverings to improve environmental performance.

NALFA said it applauds Mohawk for achieving LF-02 Platinum Level certification, highlighting the company’s dedication to sustainability. The standard, emphasizing transparency and accountability, is available here, providing valuable insights and guidelines for the entire laminate flooring industry.

