Mohawk’s RevWood line gets a brand ‘refresh’

Mohawk has announced it is refreshing its flagship RevWood line to reflect recent enhancements made in the form of aesthetic and performance improvements. With the addition of WetProtect across RevWood Plus and RevWood Premier—and Signature Technology on its top-tier RevWood Premier offering—retailers have even more reasons to get consumers excited about the product and the category.

“With RevWood, Mohawk transformed laminated wood into one of the most successful categories in the industry,” said Seth Arnold, vice president of marketing, hard surface, Mohawk. “After eight years of innovation, it is time to reposition the product line.”

At the heart of this brand re-positioning is an updated promise and tagline, “The Beauty of Wood Without Compromise,” which combines what Mohawk has identified as the two most important purchase drivers: aesthetics and performance. The evolution of the tagline, according to David Moore, Mohawk’s senior product director, dovetails with the evolution of the product and category itself.

“When RevWood came to the market five or six years ago, it was promoted under this moniker of ‘Wood Without Compromise,’” he said. “That’s done really well for us and we enjoy that, but we really felt like there was an opportunity to be a little bit more specific about the things that are great about RevWood.”

To that end, the new positioning of RevWood hinges on three key areas or pillars—the first of which being the sustainability piece. According to Mohawk, RevWood is the first laminated wood flooring line to attain NALFA’s prestigious Platinum Level of LF-02 Sustainability Certification. “This is a third-party certification confirming the product’s carbon-negative footprint,” Moore explained. “In short, that means every square foot of RevWood consumes or encapsulates more carbon than it is created in the manufacturing process.”