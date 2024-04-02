Tips to remote monitor moisture on the jobsite

By FCNews Columnist
remote monitorYou’ve just installed relative humidity (RH) probes in your concrete. You like the accuracy they provide. The only thing is, they can be difficult to monitor.

Every time you want to check the concrete’s moisture level you have to drive all the way over to the jobsite and check the probe by hand. And even then, you only get the current reading; you’re not able to see a report of how the concrete’s relative humidity has changed over time.

There are tools available, however, to give users a way to reliably remote monitor RH probes while they are away from the jobsite. Case in point is the DataGrabber from Wagner Meters. The user-friendly device makes it possible to automatically remote monitor concrete relative humidity, streamlining the measuring process. Using the DataGrabber, installers can program the frequency at which it takes readings. Those readings will come to your phone whenever you’re in Bluetooth range. This can help you keep a closer eye on the moisture levels of your concrete flooring without requiring you to check the probes by hand. More importantly, the device helps users understand how the concrete has changed and identify any moisture problems or recognize the moment your concrete is dry enough to install a floor covering.

How it works: The DataGrabber, which is a data logger, sends RH readings from the Smart Sensors of the Rapid RH to your phone. Wagner Meter’s DataGrabber comes with Bluetooth; you simply place a DataGrabber into the Rapid RH L6 probe so it can take the probe’s readings. From there, the DataGrabber can send the readings to the DataMaster L6 app on your phone. This app makes it easy for users to safely store data and keep track of moisture changes within your concrete.

Improved efficiency

By automating the data recording process, the DataGrabber allows you to spend less time checking probes and more time on other aspects of a project. This system uses cellular networks rather than Bluetooth so you can access data reports from anywhere in the world. Though Rapid RH L6 probes provide all you need to perform reliable moisture testing according to ASTM F2170 standards, the DataGrabber simplifies the measurement process.

True Remote Monitoring allows users to access the probes’ readings from anywhere, so you won’t have to worry about wasting precious time or money traveling to the jobsite. In addition, Wagner Meters offers other devices that can be paired with its DataGrabber for a complete monitoring system.

Jason Spangler, Wagner Meters’ sales manager, has more than 25 years’ experience in sales and sales management across a broad spectrum of industries. He received an MBA from West Texas A&M University and closely involved with the NWFA and CFI. He is also vice chairman of associations for FCICA.

