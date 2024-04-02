Tips to remote monitor moisture on the jobsite

You’ve just installed relative humidity (RH) probes in your concrete. You like the accuracy they provide. The only thing is, they can be difficult to monitor.

Every time you want to check the concrete’s moisture level you have to drive all the way over to the jobsite and check the probe by hand. And even then, you only get the current reading; you’re not able to see a report of how the concrete’s relative humidity has changed over time.

There are tools available, however, to give users a way to reliably remote monitor RH probes while they are away from the jobsite. Case in point is the DataGrabber from Wagner Meters. The user-friendly device makes it possible to automatically remote monitor concrete relative humidity, streamlining the measuring process. Using the DataGrabber, installers can program the frequency at which it takes readings. Those readings will come to your phone whenever you’re in Bluetooth range. This can help you keep a closer eye on the moisture levels of your concrete flooring without requiring you to check the probes by hand. More importantly, the device helps users understand how the concrete has changed and identify any moisture problems or recognize the moment your concrete is dry enough to install a floor covering.