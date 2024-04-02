Advanced moisture testing requires updated training

Staying atop a continuous cycle of new flooring products and installation techniques is challenging, and it’s often one of the reasons professional flooring installers seek certification. One installation task for which certification has become particularly critical is subfloor prep—more specifically, the moisture testing and mitigation skills that come with it. After reviewing decades of historical data, organizations like Independent Floor Testing & Inspection (IFTI) are now recognizing moisture as the leading cause of flooring failure and calculating the cost of these failures at more than $2 billion annually.

While the floor covering industry and its training organizations have long recognized the damaging effects of uncontrolled moisture, new data has spurred a more intense focus on the moisture problem. With next-level, tech-enabled testing tools and mitigation products arriving on the scene in response, training organizations are updating their curricula, which means installers will have to keep up in order to remain competitive.