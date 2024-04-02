J+J Flooring expands portfolio with Artistic Elements

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The Artistic Elements carpet tile collection from J+J Flooring was inspired by the foundational building blocks of art: line, shape, color, value, texture, space and form. These concepts were thoroughly explored to create two complementary products that are simultaneously simple in their basic elements, yet layered with subtle nuances and complexity, elevating them to the next degree of sophistication. Artistic Elements is comprised of two 24-inch x 24-inch patterns—Balance and Rhythm—available in eight colorways, encompassing neutrals, cool and warm shades, as well as blues, greens and a unique teal.

“With our latest manufacturing technology, we’ve been able to achieve more flexibility in design and patterning,” said Laura Holzer, design manager for carpet at J+J Flooring. “For Artistic Elements, we wanted to leverage those strengths to create a carpet tile with soft visuals echoing paintbrush strokes. The yarns, built using this tufting technology, give the impression of enhanced visual depth despite being a lower-weight carpet tile.”

The Balance pattern within the collection is a representation of symmetry; its hand-sketched plaid is mirrored throughout, with slight variations of light and color. The Rhythm style captures the harmony of artistic elements through its subtle stria to create interest and consistency.

Due to the design and construction of these carpet tile patterns, Rhythm and Balance can be used individually or together as a complete flooring system, offering design flexibility for specifiers to easily transition from a blank canvas to a full floorscape. The collection is designed for specification in various commercial applications, including retail, workplace, tenant improvement and commercial real estate.

“Artistic Elements features visuals and textures not usually found in these types of spaces due to manufacturing capabilities and budget limitations,” Holzer said. “We are excited and proud to be able to offer products of this caliber at such a competitive price point.”

Artistic Elements is manufactured in a tufted construction using J+J Flooring’s Encore SD Ultima nylon fiber. This fiber system is engineered to maximize appearance retention with exceptional color performance and sustainability, and with patented ColorLoc Plus, resists permanent staining. Balance and Rhythm come standard on Nexus Modular backing. Both styles are backed by lifetime performance warranties for stain resistance, colorfastness, color transfer, water bleed, bleach resistance and wear.

