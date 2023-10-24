NALFA unites industry leaders at annual fall meeting

Alexandria, Va.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) convened its annual fall meeting here. Industry leaders, including Cali, Classen Group, Kaindl Flooring, Kronospan USA, Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Swiss Krono USA and other leading organizations, gathered for a three-day event aimed at advancing initiatives within the category.

Organized by NALFA’s marketing committee, attendees were treated to presentations by industry experts. Stephanie Bergkamp, formerly of Schattdecor, delivered an in-person talk on the evolving landscape of design trends, delving into the intricacies of “decoding trends” influenced by a myriad of content avenues and influencers. Fan-Yu Kuo from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) provided a comprehensive analysis of economic trends, offering invaluable housing forecasts and insights into the home building industry.

During the meeting, NALFA elected new executive and committee leaders, reinforcing its commitment to industry excellence. John Hammel of Mannington Mills was appointed secretary of the association and will serve on the executive team with Barbara June of Swiss Krono USA, Inc. (re-elected as president) and Tom Wright of Mohawk (re-elected as VP and treasurer). Deanna Summers (MP Global) assumes the role of underlayment committee chair, supported by vice-chair Mickey Davis (Pak-Lite). Anthony Drevet of Shaw Industries took the helm as technical committee chair, with Josh Williams of Kronospan USA and Dennis Bradway of Mannington Mills serving as vice-co-chairs. Furthermore, Kyle McAllister from Shaw Industries was named co-chair of the marketing committee alongside Barbara June of Swiss Krono USA. Finally, the molding committee retained Jeff Juzaitis (Zamma Corporation) as chair and Jay VanVechten from Framerica Corp., as vice-chair.