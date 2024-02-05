Diverzify promotes Danielle Hunsicker to CEO

Atlanta—Diverzify has promoted Danielle Hunsicker to the role of CEO for the organization, which now includes 16 brands and 62 locations throughout the United States.

The promotion was communicated to the Diverzify network last month when it was announced that current COO, Jim Pels, would be transitioning into a chairman role for the company at the start of 2024. Pels will continue to provide guidance and contribute to Diverzify’s long-term strategic vision.

“Danielle has consistently demonstrated unparalleled dedication, strategic foresight and exceptional leadership during her tenure as our executive vice president,” said Diverzify CEO, Jordan Zmijewski. “Her commitment to operational excellence, coupled with her innovative approach, has been instrumental in driving our company’s growth and success. I have full confidence that Danielle’s vision, expertise and unwavering dedication to our values will further move Diverzify towards new heights of achievement.”

Hunsicker joined Diverzify as executive vice president in early 2022 after previously holding leadership positions with PPG Industrial Coatings, Dal-Tile and Ardex Americas throughout her 20-year career. With Diverzify’s continued growth trajectory and annual revenue surpassing $1B, Hunsicker will focus on enhancing Diverzify’s business operations while further consolidating and streamlining resources across the family of brands.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Diverzify growth journey,” Hunsicker said. “I look forward to working alongside the talented leadership team to help leverage the expertise of the network’s many trusted brands as Diverzify continues to expand its services and market reach and serve our customers in a way that has never been done in our industry before.”

Hunsicker will also prioritize the expansion of Diverzify’s social and sustainability programs. Under her leadership, Diverzify created two new employee resource groups in 2023: The Women’s Leadership Group (WLG), which aims to support, uplift and empower women at every level; and Diverzify Supporting Veterans (DSV), which focuses on honoring veterans, promoting unity and celebrating diversity. The enterprise also announced its dedication to minimizing its environmental footprint by fostering strategic partnerships with companies aimed at diverting waste from landfills, reflecting Diverzify’s mission to promote sustainability and responsible stewardship of resources.

Other notable promotions and transitions within the Diverzify network implemented at the start of this year include: