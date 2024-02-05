Engineered Floors launches revamped website

Dalton—Engineered Floors has unveiled an updated website that enhances the buying experience for the consumer and customer while making finding the perfect carpet or hard surface for your home easier.

While the website address hasn’t changed (www.engineeredfloors.com), users will find a multitude of upgrades including a refreshed homepage, a new product catalog layout and an added color selection gallery. Engineered Floors made the changes after extensive feedback from its sales force, dealers and consumers. In addition to the new look, the company has launched a dedicated website for its Pentz Commercial Flooring Solutions brand (www.pentzcommercial.com).

“We envision a seamless integration between our digital platforms and the in-store retail experience,” said Eric Ruppert, director of product marketing for Engineered Floors. “Our new website goes beyond a mere digital showcase. It’s an extension of our new merchandising platform where our customers can effortlessly browse, discover and select the right product for their home or office while simultaneously receiving the personalized service and expertise they’ve come to expect from our retail base.”

Highlights of the new website include:

A new homepage navigation bar saves you a click when navigating to any section of the website, allowing even quicker access to the Dwellings, EF Multifamily and Pentz websites via a secondary navigation bar.

The ultimate goal is to educate retailers and consumers on the company’s innovative products and its technology to ensure a confident shopping experience. A revamped product catalog layout offers enhanced filter visibility and image resolution to provide a simplified way of viewing residential carpet and hard surface products. Added are technology color-coded banners to every product in the catalog, which syncs the digital experience to new showroom displays. The technology color-coded banners help customers quickly identify flooring products that meet their needs, such as durability and color affinity.

Product pages have new layouts featuring Engineered Floors brand logos, technology logos and an “About” section to further the company’s brand awareness efforts. An improved colorway section, where users can now easily locate specific color numbers/names to preview, has been added. This launch includes a new design gallery section on every product page featuring all product-specific room scenes, vignettes and trend boards to inspire customers to create a unique and stylish space.

“These are just a few of the enhancements launching on engineeredfloors.com,” said Lauryn Hill, digital marketing manager for Engineered Floors. “We are constantly looking for ways to innovate our products, and our website is no different. We’re confident that these new features and updates will transform your online flooring experience, making it easier, more informative and more personalized than ever before. Much like the unique appearance of our website, we want you to share your unique perspective with our products in your space.”