Bjelin unveils Contrast Collection

Hannover, Germany—Bjelin has launched the carefully curated Contrast Collection, designed to celebrate the distinct characteristics of Spačva oak. The new hardened wood range was created through the fusion of technology and ageless craftsmanship and suits both residential and heavy-traffic commercial environments.

“We recognized the opportunity to craft a more dynamic floor by leveraging our existing colors and creating stark contrasts,” said Emanuel Lidberg, head of design at Bjelin. “Drawing on our Scandi-inspired palette, the Contrast Collection makes a statement while blending harmoniously with our Hardened Wood 3.0 range.”

Utilizing its access to a state-of-the-art R&D department via Välinge Innovation, Bjelin said it has pioneered a cutting-edge approach to enhancing wood’s natural structure. Due to the Woodura technology empowering the hardened wood floors, it was possible to employ a sophisticated array of nine precision-engineered brushes to seamlessly integrate contrasting pigments into the surface, highlighting the natural grain of the oak.

Woodura is said to make hardened wood floors 3x stronger than traditional engineered wood options, with enhanced resistance to water and dents. Paired with the leakproof 5G Dry floor locking system, the floors offer lasting durability and boast a superior class 33 pro matt lacquer—Bjelin’s toughest to date.

The floors, made with European, FSC-certified wood from Croatia, are available in an XL format and a Nature grading. They are suitable for residential and commercial design.