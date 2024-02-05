FloorFolio Industries names new COO

By FCNews Staff
Magdalena Lesniak
Magdalena Lesniak

Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio Industries has named Magdalena Lesniak the new chief operating officer.

“Maggie brings with her an exceptional level of achievement and operational know-how,” said Michael Freedman, chairman and CEO. “She has proven to be a great leader within this company. With a wide understanding of logistics and manufacturing, she will continue to drive FloorFolio forward by building growth and expanding our capabilities.”

Lesniak has been with FloorFolio for over twelve years and has vast experience with manufacturing and managerial involvement. With her new COO title, Lesniak will play the vital role of leading and executing FloorFolio’s vision along with the newly appointed president, John W. Truitt, and founder, chairman and CEO, Michael Freedman. Lesniak will focus on operations, strategies and goals, while managing the business model already set in place. This is FloorFolio’s second executive team member to be added for the start of 2024.

