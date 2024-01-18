Bjelin names Revolution Mills its rigid core distribution partner

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsBjelin names Revolution Mills its rigid core distribution partner

Bjelin Hannover, Germany—Bjelin has named Revolution Mills as the national distribution partner for its rigid core line of products. Bjelin’s rigid core range is billed as the ultimate waterproof flooring solution and more sustainable than traditional options.

“Revolution Mills was launched in 2016 and has grown at a rapid pace,” said Zach Adams, Bjelin’s general manager for the US. “We are thrilled to have launched our high-performing rigid core range through Revolution Mills and welcome this collaboration. The partnership is a testament to our growth in the U.S.”

Revolution Mills is an innovative flooring manufacturer providing residential carpets, SPC and carpet tiles. With its headquarters in N.C., the family-owned company has a long history of promoting new innovation.

“We have always been early adopters of new technology,” said Zach Kennedy, managing partner at Revolution Mills. “We built all our products around performance and believe Liteback and 5G Dry are the best innovations in SPC in a long time. Consumers are choosing hard surface products more and more throughout the home and we trust that Välinge and Bjelin will always have the latest and best innovations, no matter which hard surface category.”

Bjelin’s Scandinavian-designed rigid core collection features embossing in register (EIR) for a luxurious wood look, and by incorporating Liteback technology by Bjelin’s sister company Välinge Innovation, it is said to be lighter, easier to handle and more sound absorbent. By reducing material from the backside of the SPC flooring panels, they are up to 20% lighter, which makes it the sustainable choice that contributes to lower CO2 emissions through decreased material consumption and improved transport efficiency.

The same method that minimizes the weight of the flooring also improves its sound-reducing properties, which directly lowers radiated walking sounds in the same room by as much as 44% and limits impact noise between floors of multi-level buildings.

This product also features leakproof 5G Dry floor locking technology, which not only ensures a quick installation but also features watertight joints that prevent water from seeping between the panels and damaging the subfloor.

Previous article
Shane Calloway named president/CEO of RegalCraft
Next article
John Bridge to be honored by NTCA

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Voting open for 28th annual Award of Excellence

FCNews Staff - 0
Over the past 28 years, Floor Covering News has presented the coveted Award of Excellence to the most deserving flooring manufacturers. These awards have become the...
Read more
News

Kathy Young named WFCA Luminary Award winner

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has named Kathy Young as the next recipient of the Luminary Award in recognition of her exceptional...
Read more
News

Lesley Goddin joins Tile Heritage Foundation board of directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Flowood, Miss.—Lesley Goddin, editorial director and senior writer for NTCA’s TileLetter and TileLetter ARTISAN edition, has been appointed to the board of directors of...
Read more
News

John Bridge to be honored by NTCA

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) will recognize industry veteran John Bridge with a special award at its upcoming ambassador reception, scheduled for...
Read more
News

Shane Calloway named president/CEO of RegalCraft

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—RegalCraft, a leading flooring manufacturer specializing in producing high-quality custom flooring products for OEM distribution or private label markets, has nameed Shane Calloway...
Read more
Installation

TotalWorx announces 2024 introductions

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—TotalWorx, flooring accessory brand of Shaw Industries, has released its 2024 introductions, which offer dealers, pros, installers and consumers industry-leading flooring installation solutions from...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X