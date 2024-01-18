Bjelin names Revolution Mills its rigid core distribution partner

Hannover, Germany—Bjelin has named Revolution Mills as the national distribution partner for its rigid core line of products. Bjelin’s rigid core range is billed as the ultimate waterproof flooring solution and more sustainable than traditional options.

“Revolution Mills was launched in 2016 and has grown at a rapid pace,” said Zach Adams, Bjelin’s general manager for the US. “We are thrilled to have launched our high-performing rigid core range through Revolution Mills and welcome this collaboration. The partnership is a testament to our growth in the U.S.”

Revolution Mills is an innovative flooring manufacturer providing residential carpets, SPC and carpet tiles. With its headquarters in N.C., the family-owned company has a long history of promoting new innovation.

“We have always been early adopters of new technology,” said Zach Kennedy, managing partner at Revolution Mills. “We built all our products around performance and believe Liteback and 5G Dry are the best innovations in SPC in a long time. Consumers are choosing hard surface products more and more throughout the home and we trust that Välinge and Bjelin will always have the latest and best innovations, no matter which hard surface category.”

Bjelin’s Scandinavian-designed rigid core collection features embossing in register (EIR) for a luxurious wood look, and by incorporating Liteback technology by Bjelin’s sister company Välinge Innovation, it is said to be lighter, easier to handle and more sound absorbent. By reducing material from the backside of the SPC flooring panels, they are up to 20% lighter, which makes it the sustainable choice that contributes to lower CO2 emissions through decreased material consumption and improved transport efficiency.

The same method that minimizes the weight of the flooring also improves its sound-reducing properties, which directly lowers radiated walking sounds in the same room by as much as 44% and limits impact noise between floors of multi-level buildings.

This product also features leakproof 5G Dry floor locking technology, which not only ensures a quick installation but also features watertight joints that prevent water from seeping between the panels and damaging the subfloor.