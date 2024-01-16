Revolution Mills relocates to new facility

Calhoun, Ga.—Revolution Mills has relocated to a brand-new, 100,000-square-foot distribution facility here. The company is a family-owned business, founded by Charlie Kennedy and operated by Charlie’s son, Zach Kennedy, and son-in-law, Chris Williams.

The company designs and sells high-quality residential carpet as well as a range of LVP, laminate and carpet tiles. The Kennedys and Tom Pappas, vice president of sales, are working toward growth. Their extensive background in manufacturing and sales operations has contributed to the rapid, nationwide growth at Revolution Mills.

Bjelin recently announced a new partnership with Revolution Mills. Bjelin will sell its rigid core products in the U.S. via Revolution Mills. Bjelin’s rigid core range is a waterproof flooring solution.

“Revolution Mills was launched in 2016 and has grown at a rapid pace,” said Zach Adams,

Bjelin’s general manager for the U.S. “We are thrilled to have launched our high-performing

rigid core range through Revolution Mills and welcome this collaboration. The partnership is

a testament to our growth in the U.S.”