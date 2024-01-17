Wood: Anatomy of a winning supplier

The burgeoning waterproof rigid core market is not the only category seeing aggressive competition these days. In the hardwood flooring sector—arguably the most aspirational flooring segment—there are also scores of both domestic and international suppliers vying for market share.

The upside of all the aggressive competition is retailers have more options to present to the customer, and the consumer has seemingly endless options from which to choose for her specific tastes and designs. On the flip side, it’s important to note that all vendors are not created equal. In order to ensure a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership, there are certain traits retailers and distributors need to look for in a potential supplier.

Following are some of the top traits identified by suppliers Floor Covering News interviewed:

Domestic Production

The diverse supply of hardwood flooring materials gleaned from around the world is a big part of the category’s allure. From European French oak to Canadian maple to tropical species gleaned from South America—all the way to domestic favorites like oak and hickory—there’s no shortage of visuals and product characteristics to suit virtually any design need. But if there’s anything the industry learned from the pandemic, there’s no substitute for stateside supply. That’s where companies like AHF Products, which operates 12 manufacturing facilities in the U.S., says it has the edge. “We are committed to delivering the best products to our customers, which means continual investment in U.S. manufacturing,” said Brian Carson, president and CEO of AHF Products.

Ability to manage changing market dynamics

It’s easy to manage manufacturing operations when things run smoothly. But when it comes to all the nuances involved in maintaining a hardwood flooring production operation, a lot of things have to go right in order to achieve success on a consistent basis. Those suppliers that have the ability to master the juggling act stand the best chance for long-term success and, more importantly, value to their retail partners. “We were able to overcome almost all of the supply chain and raw material challenges we experienced in 2021 and 2022, which improved our service rates and inventory levels,” said David Moore, senior product director, Mohawk. “We plan to continue leveraging our product portfolio and pricing structure to support our retailer partners.”

Up to date on the style trends

The culling, sourcing and complex nature of hardwood flooring production make it a challenging category to manage ahead of changing style trends. It’s well know that there are delays between the time a product is sourced, dried, milled, stained and finished; that means suppliers have to hit it just right in terms of anticipating what colors, designs, species, patterns and formats are going to be hot. Hence the importance of partnering with a supplier that has a finger on the pulse of both existing and emerging trends. “We’ve focused much of our attention on building a hardwood product portfolio that’s aesthetically appealing to consumers,” said Kyle McAllister, director of hardwood, Shaw Floors. “We’ve revamped our hardwood lines for 2024 to reflect market trends.”

Know-how and experience

When vetting supplier partners, retailers and distributors need to align with suppliers known for their quality and reliability. A prime example is Boa-Franc, maker of the Mirage brand of hardwood floors—a name synonymous with quality. “We have been setting the pace for high-quality produced hardwood floors since the inception of the company in 1983,” said Brad Williams, vice president of sales and marketing. “Yes, we have the finest equipment and quality control processes; anyone with capital can do that, though. We try to buy the best lumber we can from reliable and responsible suppliers—others can do that also. The difference, though, is the people we have and their know-how. It’s the culture within the company that makes the difference.”

Consistent supply

There are many complexities involved in sourcing and handling natural materials such as wood. “There is a large amount of forecasting that has to be done to make sure you get it right on the supply side, and we try to get our partners to get in line with that,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of U.S. sales, Mercier Wood Flooring. “With popular species like white oak and red oak, you’re looking at several weeks before you can actually ship it into a box by the time it’s kiln dried, milled, finished and put on a truck. It’s not like you’re sitting on all this raw material. If your supply isn’t correct at that time, you’re looking at a six-week turnaround time. A retailer or distributor needs a supplier who can effectively manage that process.”