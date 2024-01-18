Sika partners with Professional Flooring Supply

By FCNews Staff
Chino, Calif.—Sika has entered into a new distribution partnership with Professional Flooring Supply (PFS), a Fort Worth, Texas-based flooring and installation supply distributor that has served the flooring industry for over 45 years. PFS will now carry Sika’s premium-grade line of wood flooring adhesives, subfloor surface preparation, moisture mitigation and sound control solutions.

“Sika and PFS are two well-aligned organizations with similar goals and objectives. PFS is committed to professionalism in every aspect of our business,” said DJ Lee, president of Professional Flooring Supply. “Sika provides professional-grade flooring installation solutions that our clients can trust. We are looking forward to working with a company that is known for producing high-performance products that they stand behind.”

With 17 stores spanning eight states throughout Texas, Oklahome, Colorado, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Idaho, PFS will market and distribute Sika solutions throughout its entire footprint, enabling their contractors and installers to purchase all of their flooring and installation-related product needs in one stop.

Sika and PFS are dedicated to providing contractors, builders, architects and designers with high-quality flooring installation solutions that solve problems and help consistently achieve successful flooring installations. Both companies seek to continue providing sustainable adhesives and installation product offerings to the flooring industry.

“We are pleased that PFS has chosen to partner with Sika to distribute our Sika Secure product line-up to their vast customer base,” said Mike Croes, director, Sika Interior Finishing. “Professional Flooring Supply is a well-known distributor of installation supplies and we welcome them to our family of well-respected customers. Both companies are built on integrity, trust and reliability.”

