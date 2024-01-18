TotalWorx announces 2024 introductions

Dalton—TotalWorx, flooring accessory brand of Shaw Industries, has released its 2024 introductions, which offer dealers, pros, installers and consumers industry-leading flooring installation solutions from conception to completion. The brand focuses on simplicity, service and satisfaction, offering an enhanced customer experience for a seamless installation.

TotalWorx presents accessories in an easy-to-understand platform with a robust, all-inclusive product assortment broken into five categories: PrepWorx: Floor prep products; GroundWorx—cushion and underlayment; LokWorx: seam tape, adhesives and tack strips; FinishWorx: trims, wall base and stair treads; and CareWorx: cleaners and disinfectants.

New PrepWorx introductions include:

SpeedLink Spline

SpeedLink Spline is designed to accelerate resilient flooring installations while ensuring precision and durability. This Shaw-owned, patent-pending, specially engineered spline is an ideal solution for backfilling flooring installations, reducing the time expected to complete a project by up to 25%. SpeedLink Spline is compatible with various types of SPC, WPC and resilient flooring, ensuring it can be used for a wide range of projects and applications. Suitable for both professional flooring installers and DIY enthusiasts.

Fine Finish Patch

Designed for high moisture applications, Fine Finish Patch provides a smooth finish over concrete subfloors with no moisture testing required. It dries quickly for installation in as little as 15 minutes, is easy to mix and can even be retempered multiple times without the addition of water to extend working time. Fine Finish Patch installs from featheredge to 1/2 inches (13mm) with no priming necessary for most applications.

New GroundWorx introductions include:

Pet Perfect Underlayment

Pet Perfect Underlayment is a premium LVT underlayment that is said to provide superior sound suppression with an IIC 72 rating and a reliable moisture barrier. It also guards against mold and mildew beneath the subfloor, ensuring a healthier environment. Pet Perfect Underlayment’s capacity to smooth uneven subfloors eliminates the need for messy prep work, saving time and money. The added thermal insulation is particularly advantageous for basements, enhancing the overall comfort of the space. Its shock-absorbing technology supports the floor locking system, contributing to increased comfort. With fanfold panels that lay flat and easy-to-cut grid lines, installation becomes a straightforward and efficient process. For a comprehensive underlayment solution that combines functionality, ease of installation, and comfort, Pet Perfect underlayment is the ideal solution.

New LokWorx introductions include:

TTT adhesive

TTT (Tread – Trim – Tack Strip) adhesive is a versatile and reliable choice for both installers and DIYers. It stands out due to its exceptional performance and key features. This modified silane adhesive is specifically designed for use on treads, trim, tack strips and as a hardwood glue assist. With a quick curing time of two hours, it ensures efficient and timely installations. Its high bond strength guarantees a secure and durable connection. TTT adhesive is available in convenient 10.5-ounce and 29-ounce tubes, making it easy to handle and apply.

New CareWorx introductions include:

Scratch Patch

Designed to revive and renew the appearance of luxury vinyl, Scratch Patch coating is a durable finish applied to installed flooring. This translucent product is easy to apply, easy to maintain and dries quickly. In addition to reviving the original appearance of luxury vinyl, Scratch Patch can even strengthen the original protection, improving the performance and prolonging the life of the floor.