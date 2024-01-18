TotalWorx announces 2024 introductions

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationTotalWorx announces 2024 introductions

Dalton—TotalWorx, flooring accessory brand of Shaw Industries, has released its 2024 introductions, which offer dealers, pros, installers and consumers industry-leading flooring installation solutions from conception to completion. The brand focuses on simplicity, service and satisfaction, offering an enhanced customer experience for a seamless installation.

TotalWorx presents accessories in an easy-to-understand platform with a robust, all-inclusive product assortment broken into five categories: PrepWorx: Floor prep products; GroundWorx—cushion and underlayment; LokWorx: seam tape, adhesives and tack strips; FinishWorx: trims, wall base and stair treads; and CareWorx: cleaners and disinfectants.

New PrepWorx introductions include:

SpeedLink Spline

SpeedLink Spline is designed to accelerate resilient flooring installations while ensuring precision and durability. This Shaw-owned, patent-pending, specially engineered spline is an ideal solution for backfilling flooring installations, reducing the time expected to complete a project by up to 25%. SpeedLink Spline is compatible with various types of SPC, WPC and resilient flooring, ensuring it can be used for a wide range of projects and applications. Suitable for both professional flooring installers and DIY enthusiasts.

TotalWorxFine Finish Patch

Designed for high moisture applications, Fine Finish Patch provides a smooth finish over concrete subfloors with no moisture testing required. It dries quickly for installation in as little as 15 minutes, is easy to mix and can even be retempered multiple times without the addition of water to extend working time. Fine Finish Patch installs from featheredge to 1/2 inches (13mm) with no priming necessary for most applications.

New GroundWorx introductions include:

TotalWorx

Pet Perfect Underlayment

Pet Perfect Underlayment is a premium LVT underlayment that is said to provide superior sound suppression with an IIC 72 rating and a reliable moisture barrier. It also guards against mold and mildew beneath the subfloor, ensuring a healthier environment. Pet Perfect Underlayment’s capacity to smooth uneven subfloors eliminates the need for messy prep work, saving time and money. The added thermal insulation is particularly advantageous for basements, enhancing the overall comfort of the space. Its shock-absorbing technology supports the floor locking system, contributing to increased comfort. With fanfold panels that lay flat and easy-to-cut grid lines, installation becomes a straightforward and efficient process. For a comprehensive underlayment solution that combines functionality, ease of installation, and comfort, Pet Perfect underlayment is the ideal solution.

New LokWorx introductions include:

TotalWorx TTT adhesive

TTT (Tread – Trim – Tack Strip) adhesive is a versatile and reliable choice for both installers and DIYers. It stands out due to its exceptional performance and key features. This modified silane adhesive is specifically designed for use on treads, trim, tack strips and as a hardwood glue assist. With a quick curing time of two hours, it ensures efficient and timely installations. Its high bond strength guarantees a secure and durable connection. TTT adhesive is available in convenient 10.5-ounce and 29-ounce tubes, making it easy to handle and apply.

New CareWorx introductions include:

Scratch Patch

Designed to revive and renew the appearance of luxury vinyl, Scratch Patch coating is a durable finish applied to installed flooring. This translucent product is easy to apply, easy to maintain and dries quickly. In addition to reviving the original appearance of luxury vinyl, Scratch Patch can even strengthen the original protection, improving the performance and prolonging the life of the floor.

Previous article
Sika partners with Professional Flooring Supply
Next article
Shane Calloway named president/CEO of RegalCraft

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Voting open for 28th annual Award of Excellence

FCNews Staff - 0
Over the past 28 years, Floor Covering News has presented the coveted Award of Excellence to the most deserving flooring manufacturers. These awards have become the...
Read more
News

Kathy Young named WFCA Luminary Award winner

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has named Kathy Young as the next recipient of the Luminary Award in recognition of her exceptional...
Read more
News

Lesley Goddin joins Tile Heritage Foundation board of directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Flowood, Miss.—Lesley Goddin, editorial director and senior writer for NTCA’s TileLetter and TileLetter ARTISAN edition, has been appointed to the board of directors of...
Read more
News

John Bridge to be honored by NTCA

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) will recognize industry veteran John Bridge with a special award at its upcoming ambassador reception, scheduled for...
Read more
News

Bjelin names Revolution Mills its rigid core distribution partner

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Bjelin has named Revolution Mills as the national distribution partner for its rigid core line of products. Bjelin’s rigid core range is billed...
Read more
News

Shane Calloway named president/CEO of RegalCraft

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—RegalCraft, a leading flooring manufacturer specializing in producing high-quality custom flooring products for OEM distribution or private label markets, has nameed Shane Calloway...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X